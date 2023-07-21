Stanley Martin Homes Honors Severely Injured Veteran with a $50,000 Donation to Homes For Our Troops

The Virginia-based homebuilder donates to the nonprofit organization providing specially adapted custom homes to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans

KISSIMMEE, Fla., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Martin Homes, a leading homebuilder in the United States, honored Army SGT Noe "Lito" Santos Dilone with a $50,000 donation to Homes For Our Troops at his Key Ceremony on July 15, 2023, in Kissimmee, Florida. Homes For Our Troops builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives.

Stanley Martin Homes Division President, Eric Marks presents a check at the Homes For Our Troops Key Ceremony.

SGT Santos Dilone enlisted in the Army, going on his first combat deployment to Iraq in January 2005. While there, his vehicle drove over multiple improvised explosive devices, killing two of his teammates and causing sustained hearing loss as well as the loss of his left leg. This new home will allow for SGT Santos Dilone to live a more independent lifestyle.

Eric Marks, President of Stanley Martin's Orlando Division, gave a speech thanking SGT Santos Dilone and all present military service members (active and retired) for their service. He also thanked the organization for their amazing work with military families. "We are proud to partner with Homes For Our Troops and honor our nation's heroes," said Marks. "It is incredibly humbling to be here today celebrating this special occasion with SGT Santos Dilone and his family."

SGT Santos Dilone gave an emotional speech expressing his gratitude to Homes For Our Troops and its sponsors. He said that this home was dedicated to the memory of his friends who did not make it out of that explosion which took his leg.

The donation from Stanley Martin will help Homes For Our Troops build more specially adapted custom homes nationwide for Veterans injured during their service. Homes For Our Troops builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since 2004 Homes For Our Troops has completed over 360 homes in 44 states and their goal is to build a home for every Veteran who qualifies for one.

Homes For Our Troops expressed gratitude towards Stanley Martin's generous contribution:

"We are very grateful to have the support of companies like Stanley Martin Homes. Their patriotism and commitment to our nation's Veterans—which I personally witnessed at the recent Key Ceremony for Army SGT Lito Santos Dilone— helps enable us to advance our mission of Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives," says HFOT President/CEO, Brigadier General, USA (Ret) Tom Landwermeyer.

Stanley Martin is committed to honoring those who serve our country by providing essential support services through organizations like Homes For Our Troops. We thank them for their commitment and sacrifice in protecting our freedoms.

About Stanley Martin Homes, LLC

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. The company is driven to deliver on its mission "to design and build homes people love at a price they can afford." Stanley Martin operates in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast in the following metro areas: Aiken SC.; Atlanta, GA; Augusta GA; Bluffton/Hilton Head, SC; Charleston, SC; Charlotte, NC; Charlottesville, VA; Columbia, SC; Greenville/Spartanburg, SC; Orlando, FL; Raleigh, NC; Richmond, VA; Tampa, FL; the Washington D.C. Metro Area; and Wilmington, NC. In 2021, Stanley Martin was named National Builder of the year by Builder Magazine. For more information about Stanley Martin Homes and its neighborhoods, visit stanleymartin.com.

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC is a subsidiary of the Daiwa House Group. The Daiwa House Group is headquartered in Japan and is one of the largest housing, construction, and development companies in the world.

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT):

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.

SOURCE Stanley Martin Homes