Stanley Martin Homes Invites You to "Follow the Yellow Brick Road"

News provided by

Stanley Martin Homes

19 Oct, 2023, 15:35 ET

The homebuilder is holding a Halloween-themed tour of homes with a chance to win $1,500

AIKEN, S.C., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Martin welcomes all – homebuyers and real estate agents – to join us for a day of magical exploration at our "Follow the Yellow Brick Road" event.

Date: Saturday, October 21st, 2023
Time: 11 am to 4 pm
Location: All Stanley Martin Aiken, North Augusta and Augusta neighborhoods

Prepare to be greeted by our sales teams adorned in enchanting costumes, reminiscent of beloved storybook characters. Each of our beautifully decorated model homes, themed for Halloween, will open their doors to the public, offering a unique experience that combines the fun of the season with the elegance of modern living. Children and adults alike are encouraged to don their favorite costumes and join in the festivity. Candy and light refreshments will be offered as visitors tour the homes.

As part of the celebration, attendees will have the extraordinary opportunity to participate in a $1,500 gift card raffle. Every visit to a neighborhood earns you an entry – the more neighborhoods explored, the higher the chances of winning! This opportunity is open to both agents and prospects; no purchase is necessary. Visit StanleyMartin.com for full details.

For those who do purchase a home at one of our Aiken, North Augusta, or Augusta neighborhoods before October 31st, we're offering an exclusive promotion. Qualified buyers will receive up to $15,000 in closing cost assistance and a complimentary GE refrigerator to grace their new Stanley Martin Home.

RSVP for the event today.

About Stanley Martin Homes, LLC

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. The company is driven to deliver on its mission "to design and build homes people love at a price they can afford." Stanley Martin operates in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast in the following metro areas: Aiken SC.; Atlanta, GA; Augusta GA; Charleston, SC; Charlotte, NC; Charlottesville, VA; Columbia, SC; Greenville/Spartanburg, SC; Orlando, FL; Raleigh, NC; Richmond, VA; Tampa, FL; the Washington D.C. Metro Area; and Wilmington, NC. In 2021, Stanley Martin was named National Builder of the year by Builder Magazine. For more information about Stanley Martin Homes and its neighborhoods, visit stanleymartin.com.

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC is a subsidiary of the Daiwa House Group. The Daiwa House Group is headquartered in Japan and is one of the largest housing, construction, and development companies in the world.

SOURCE Stanley Martin Homes

