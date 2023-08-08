Stanley Martin Homes Unveils a New Neighborhood with a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The homebuilder has partnered with the Chamber of Commerce to introduce a new community to the Harlem, GA area

HARLEM, Ga., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Martin Homes, a trusted name in homebuilding, is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the much-anticipated Hickory Woods neighborhood in Harlem, GA. In partnership with the Chamber of Commerce, this momentous event promises to mark the commencement of a vibrant new community perfectly nestled within the heart of Harlem.

Date: August 10, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Location: 309 Tupelo Pass, Harlem, GA 30814

Hickory Woods Neighborhood Rendering

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the newly-built model home and experience the unparalleled design and craftsmanship that defines Stanley Martin Homes. The celebration will include prizes, refreshments and the chance to learn more about the new neighborhood.

Hickory Woods offers new single-family homes in a location close to Downtown Harlem with up to 3,596 square feet of living space, and up to 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms for you and your loved ones. With walkability to North Harlem Elementary and swift commutes to the new Amazon Distribution Center, Fort Gordon Military Base and other major area employers, it is an ideal choice for homebuyers seeking both comfort and connectivity.

"We are beyond excited to welcome the Harlem community to the grand ribbon-cutting ceremony of Hickory Woods," said Lauren McCarthy, Division President at Stanley Martin Homes. "This event not only marks the opening of an exceptional neighborhood but also celebrates the spirit of togetherness and new beginnings. We look forward to sharing this special moment with our valued partners at the Chamber of Commerce and the residents of Harlem."

About Stanley Martin Homes, LLC

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. The company is driven to deliver on its mission "to design and build homes people love at a price they can afford." Stanley Martin operates in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast in the following metro areas: the Washington DC Metro Area; Charlottesville, VA; Richmond, VA; Raleigh, NC; Wilmington, NC; Charlotte, NC; Greenville/Spartanburg, SC; Aiken SC.; Columbia, SC; Charleston, SC; Atlanta, GA; Augusta GA; Orlando, FL; and Tampa, FL. In 2021, Stanley Martin was named National Builder of the year by Builder Magazine. For more information about Stanley Martin Homes and its neighborhoods, visit stanleymartin.com.

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC is a subsidiary of the Daiwa House Group. The Daiwa House Group is headquartered in Japan and is one of the largest housing, construction, and development companies in the world.

SOURCE Stanley Martin Homes