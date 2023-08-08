Stanley Martin Homes Unveils a New Neighborhood with a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

News provided by

Stanley Martin Homes

08 Aug, 2023, 15:52 ET

The homebuilder has partnered with the Chamber of Commerce to introduce a new community to the Harlem, GA area

HARLEM, Ga., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Martin Homes, a trusted name in homebuilding, is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the much-anticipated Hickory Woods neighborhood in Harlem, GA. In partnership with the Chamber of Commerce, this momentous event promises to mark the commencement of a vibrant new community perfectly nestled within the heart of Harlem.

Date: August 10, 2023
Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Location: 309 Tupelo Pass, Harlem, GA 30814

Continue Reading
Hickory Woods Neighborhood Rendering
Hickory Woods Neighborhood Rendering

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the newly-built model home and experience the unparalleled design and craftsmanship that defines Stanley Martin Homes. The celebration will include prizes, refreshments and the chance to learn more about the new neighborhood.

Hickory Woods offers new single-family homes in a location close to Downtown Harlem with up to 3,596 square feet of living space, and up to 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms for you and your loved ones. With walkability to North Harlem Elementary and swift commutes to the new Amazon Distribution Center, Fort Gordon Military Base and other major area employers, it is an ideal choice for homebuyers seeking both comfort and connectivity.

"We are beyond excited to welcome the Harlem community to the grand ribbon-cutting ceremony of Hickory Woods," said Lauren McCarthy, Division President at Stanley Martin Homes. "This event not only marks the opening of an exceptional neighborhood but also celebrates the spirit of togetherness and new beginnings. We look forward to sharing this special moment with our valued partners at the Chamber of Commerce and the residents of Harlem."

About Stanley Martin Homes, LLC

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. The company is driven to deliver on its mission "to design and build homes people love at a price they can afford." Stanley Martin operates in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast in the following metro areas: the Washington DC Metro Area; Charlottesville, VA; Richmond, VA; Raleigh, NC; Wilmington, NC; Charlotte, NC; Greenville/Spartanburg, SC; Aiken SC.; Columbia, SC; Charleston, SC; Atlanta, GA; Augusta GA; Orlando, FL; and Tampa, FL. In 2021, Stanley Martin was named National Builder of the year by Builder Magazine. For more information about Stanley Martin Homes and its neighborhoods, visit stanleymartin.com.

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC is a subsidiary of the Daiwa House Group. The Daiwa House Group is headquartered in Japan and is one of the largest housing, construction, and development companies in the world.

SOURCE Stanley Martin Homes

Also from this source

Stanley Martin Homes honra a un veterano gravemente herido con una donación de $50,000 a Homes For Our Troops

Stanley Martin Homes Honors Severely Injured Veteran with a $50,000 Donation to Homes For Our Troops

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.