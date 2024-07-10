STANLEY® National Survey Finds that Nearly Half of Residential Trade Pros Would Rather Go Without their Phone, Wallet or Keys than their Tape Measure

In honor of National Tape Measure Day on July 14 , STANLEY released the results of a survey measuring the habits of residential trade professionals when it comes to their tape measures

The survey found that 75% of residential trade professionals reach for their tape measure more than five times per day with more than three-quarters feeling incomplete without their tape measures

STANLEY manufactures nearly 30 million tapes annually and has processed enough steel to circle the world multiple times

To celebrate National Tape Measure Day, STANLEY is giving away some of your favorite tape measures. To enter for a chance to win, comment your favorite tape measure on STANLEY Instagram and use #STANLEYTapeGiveaway

TOWSON, Md., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national survey from STANLEY®, a Stanley Black & Decker brand and the world's leading tape measure manufacturer, found that nearly half of residential trade professionals prioritize having their tape measure over their phone, wallet or keys. In recognition of National Tape Measure Day on July 14, STANLEY's survey uncovered residential pros' tape measure habits and critical design features they look for to get the job done.

"For nearly 100 years, STANLEY has been manufacturing tape measures that trade professionals know they can trust," said Peter Gabriele, Group Product Manager of Measuring & Layout at STANLEY. "We've continued to pioneer the tape measure category and deliver new-to-world technologies that help our users get the job done with the backing of STANLEY performance and accuracy."

Pros Confirm Tape Measures are Higher Priority than their Phone

The STANLEY survey found that 75% of residential pros reach for their tape measure more than five times per day, and 50% admit that daily usage is at least 10 times per day. While the survey found that 42% of residential trade pros chose that they would rather go without their phone, wallet and even keys than be without their tape measure, 44% also noted that they would rather go without their morning coffee than be without their tape measure on the jobsite.

Lost and Found on the Job

Nearly two in three residential pros surveyed reported that they misplace their tape measure at least once per day and 28% say their tape measure goes missing as many as three times per day. Although they may go misplaced, 38% say they own more than three tape measures, likely to help with the misplaced tape measures on the job.

Different Applications Call for Different Tape Measures

When it comes to what they are measuring, residential contractors surveyed say they most often use their tape measure for measuring materials to cut to size (65%), followed by measuring room dimensions (44%) and estimating material needs (38%). To tackle the different needs of a residential jobsite, nearly two-thirds of residential pros say they use different types of tape measures for different jobs. When considering design, residential pros noted the length of the tape measure (71%) and the reach of the tape measure (65%) as the highest priority when selecting a new tape measure.

Tried and True Measurement from STANLEY

STANLEY introduced the first steel tape, known as the Pull-push tape measure, in 1930. The STANLEY Facility in New Britain, Connecticut was home of the original team working with NIST to develop the standards for tape measure quality that are used currently.

Today, different varieties of tape measures are available to meet the varying needs of the jobsite. STANLEY ControlLock™ Tapes include a finger brake designed for ergonomic control while measuring, while tapes like STANLEY FATMAX® Tapes include a generous reach for various job uses with some models even incorporating magnets to attach securely to metal studs or other work surfaces. STANLEY POWERLOCK® Tapes are often the tool people envision when thinking of tape measures – the model has an over 70-year legacy that has withstood the test of time, aiding trade professionals around the world.

STANLEY® July National Tape Measure Day Giveaway 2024: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Enter 7/14/24 8:00 AM ET to 7/21/24 11:59PM ET. For Official Rules and how to enter go to: https://www.stanleytools.com/national-tape-measure-day-giveaway-2024 and follow the instructions. Open only to legal residents who are legal residents of 50 states of the USA or DC, who are at least the age of majority or older at the time of entry.

Methodology

Stanley Black & Decker commissioned Atomik Research to conduct an online survey of 1,003 contractors throughout the United States. The sample consisted of full-time, part-time and self-employed workers within the construction industry who do residential contracting work. The survey was conducted between June 26 and July 1, 2024. The margin of error for the overall sample is +/- 3 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent.

About STANLEY STANLEY has set the precedent for quality tools and engineered solutions for professionals around the globe for more than 175 years. With a legacy of reliability, STANLEY is the No. 1 tapes manufacturer in the world and continues to drive the industry forward with innovations including the STANLEY FATMAX® product line as well as hand tools, power tools, storage and accessories that make life easier. For more information visit www.stanleytools.com or follow STANLEY on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

