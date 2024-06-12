Stanly Raises $8 Million in Pre-Series A Round, Aims to Revolutionize Fandom Experience

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanly, the innovative platform designed exclusively for fans to connect, engage, and celebrate their favorite fandoms, has successfully raised $8 million in pre-Series A funding. The round was led by Adrian Cheng's C Capital, with participation from AppWorks, Goodwater, Palm Drive Capital, and more.

Founded in 2023 by Rebecca Leung, Liberty City Ventures, and Popular Culture, Stanly is transforming how fans interact with each other, bringing them together like never before. The app offers fan-to-fan and artist-to-fan communication and commerce, allowing users to join or create fan-generated artist fans clubs on the platform. In these fandoms, users can discover exclusive content, participate in gaming, chat, earn rewards, shop, and stay updated on the latest news and events.

Since its beta launch in February, Stanly has attracted over 200,000 members. The platform currently supports 50 popular fandoms, including those for Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, J Balvin, BTS, Post Malone and more. With over 300 additional fandoms on the waitlist, the platform is poised for significant expansion in the coming months. Exciting new features are also in development, aimed at providing fans with even more interactive and engaging ways to connect with their favorite artists while offering talents enhanced opportunities to monetize their networks.

Stanly's funding will be used to expand its team across various departments, including engineering, operations, creator support, marketing, and sales. The company will also continue to enhance its platform's capabilities to offer a more seamless and engaging experience for fans and artists alike.

"We created Stanly because we felt that there was no safe space online for fans to more closely connect and share with one another about their favorite artists and creators. To be recognized and to be rewarded for their fandom. The latest funding round enables Stanly to develop important product features as well as help establish our platform as a global home of fandom," stated Jens Grede, Co-founder of Popular Culture.

Clive Ng, Co-Founder of C Capital, added, "We are thrilled to support Stanly in their mission to revolutionize fan engagement. The platform's unique approach to fostering community and connection within fandoms is truly innovative. We believe in Stanly's vision and are excited to see how this funding will accelerate their growth and impact on fan culture globally."

For media inquiries, please contact:

JONESWORKS

[email protected]

About Stanly:

Stanly is a Los Angeles-based platform dedicated to connecting fans with their favorite fandoms. Founded in 2023, Stanly offers a unique space for fans to engage, share, and celebrate their passions. With over 200,000 members and counting, Stanly is set to revolutionize the fan experience.

SOURCE Stanly