Stansberry Research Announces the SEC Injunction Against the Company Has Been Vacated

BALTIMORE, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stansberry Research, a leading national publisher of independent investment research, announced today that the United States District Court for the District of Maryland (the "Court") has vacated the permanent injunction entered against the Company in 2007 in connection with an action brought by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Court lifted the injunction after Stansberry Research filed a motion to vacate on February 5, 2020 – a filing that was not opposed by the SEC.

The motion noted, among other things, the Company's implementation of robust compliance mechanisms and the experienced leadership of its executive management team. In addition, over 17 years had passed since the conduct at issue occurred and Stansberry Research has since developed a rigorous, multi-tiered review of its investment research and marketing content.

"Stansberry Research is extremely pleased with the Court's decision and we remain focused on maintaining our culture of compliance. We want to thank the SEC and its staff for their consideration during this process. We will continue to build on our success in establishing long-term customer relationships based on professional integrity and through the provision of independent and thoroughly researched investment recommendations and strategies," said Mark Arnold, Chief Executive Officer of S&A Holdings, LLC, the parent company of Stansberry Research.

Stansberry Research is a leading independent, subscription-based publisher of financial and investment research that serves individual customers, registered investment advisors, hedge funds, mutual funds and investment banks. For over twenty years, Stansberry Research has served millions of customers, providing in-depth and impartial research concerning stocks, bonds, currencies, real estate and commodities. Stansberry Research was recently recognized by the Baltimore Sun as one of the "Top Workplaces" in its region.

