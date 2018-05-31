Stansberry Research Sponsors Kevin Kisner On The PGA TOUR

"Stansberry Research's mission is to empower investors, both individuals and professionals, with the highest quality investment ideas, software, and analytics. Our tools provide investors with all of the resources they need to manage their portfolios successfully in all market conditions. Kevin's approach to golf and to life personifies our approach to serving investors. Yes, he wins tournaments and competes with as much intensity and skill as any golfer in the world. But, what matters even more to us is that he does so with tremendous character and loyalty to his family and friends," said Porter Stansberry, Stansberry Research's Founder. "In this way, Kevin exemplifies our brand on course, with his family, and with giving back to the community through the Kisner Foundation."

"I'm very proud to be partnering with Stansberry Research and to represent and support them over the years as I continue to compete on the tour," said Kisner. "I look forward to serving as an ambassador for Stansberry Research and introducing their investment research to my family, peers and fans."

About Stansberry Research

Stansberry Research is an independent, subscription-based publisher of financial research, serving individual investors, registered investment advisors, hedge funds, mutual funds, and investment banks. By focusing solely on research, Stansberry Research avoids the many conflicts of interest that are inherent in traditional research and trading firms. For almost twenty years, Stansberry Research has served millions of investors in more than 150 countries around the world, providing in-depth research on stocks, bonds, currencies, real estate, and commodities. Additionally, Stansberry Research offers Stansberry Portfolio Solutions, the easiest way to utilize all of the firms' research to properly allocate and manage an entire investment portfolio.

About Kevin Kisner

While at the University of Georgia, Kevin lead the golf team to a win at the 2005 NCAA Division I Golf Championship along with being an Academic All-American Athlete.

After graduation, Kevin turned pro in 2006, and started a successful career on the NGA Hooter Tour and Tarheel Tour. In 2009, he played in 6 Web.com Tour events which earned him full-time status on that tour in 2010. During that year he won the Mylan Classic and finished 11th on the money list. After winning the 2013 Chile Classic, Kevin earned his PGA TOUR card for 2014. In those two years he played in 26 events, placing in the top 10 in 6 of them.

In the 2015-2016 season, Kevin won his first PGA TOUR event at the RSM Classic. Since that victory, he has developed a real presence on the PGA TOUR, competing in the last three TOUR Championships in Atlanta. After his most recent win at the 2017 Dean and Deluca Invitational, Kevin secured a place on the 2017 Presidents Cup team that defeated the International squad 19 to 11. Most recently, Kevin was runner-up at the 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship.

Social

