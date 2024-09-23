Stanton Chase expands Education practice with appointment of Meredith Harper Bonham

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanton Chase, a global retained executive search firm, has appointed Meredith Harper Bonham as Director and Education sector lead. With nearly three decades of experience in college administration, Meredith will focus on higher education within the firm's social impact practice, leveraging her expertise to guide executive talent searches and promote inclusive recruitment practices.

Before joining Stanton Chase, Meredith served as Managing Director for another retained executive search firm, where she earned a reputation for delivering exceptional client service and candidate engagement with non-profit, higher education, and healthcare clients. Her career began at Hamilton College (NY), where she held progressively senior roles in admissions, development the Office of the President, and student affairs. As Chief of Staff to the President and Secretary to the Board of Trustees, she facilitated executive-level decision-making and managed cabinet-level searches for the College.

Meredith then joined Kenyon College (OH) as the inaugural Vice President for Student Affairs, where she spent six years revitalizing the organizational structure for over 120 staff members and fostering a culture of trust and student-centered leadership.

"We are so excited to have an accomplished leader like Meredith expand our higher education practice," said Managing Director Jeff Perkins.

Meredith holds a PhD in Higher Education Administration from Syracuse University, a Master's in Administration, Planning, and Social Policy from Harvard University, and a Bachelor's degree in History (cum laude with high honors) from Kenyon College. Meredith actively volunteers in her community, serving on the boards of Friends of the Columbus Metropolitan Library and Huckleberry House.

SOURCE Stanton Chase