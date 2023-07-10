Stanton Chase Washington D.C. Announces Appointment of Iris Drayton-Spann to Managing Director

News provided by

Stanton Chase

10 Jul, 2023, 13:39 ET

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington D.C. Office of Stanton Chase, a top-10 retained executive search and consulting firm, announced Monday that Iris Drayton-Spann will be promoted from Director to Managing Director.

Continue Reading
Iris Drayton-Spann, Stanton Chase
Iris Drayton-Spann, Stanton Chase

As a part of Stanton Chase's Washington, DC team, Iris serves as an expert in non-profit, public media, human resources, and for-profit diversity executive placements and leadership consulting. Iris comes from a wealth of experience supporting human resources, and diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging consulting for both corporate companies, NGOs, and non-profit organizations.

"Diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, it's not a passing thing to me. It is core to how I show up every day, with clients and candidates at Stanton Chase," she said. "I'm honored to receive this promotion to Managing Director."

Iris hopes that her actions and commitment to integrate diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, in everything that she does, serves as an example to the next generation. "My family, and especially my late mother, Ethel, always told me I could be anything I wanted to be, with determination and commitment; and meeting people where they are, listening, and being intentional. All our actions can be powerful tools of positive influence," she observes.

Prior to joining Stanton Chase, Iris served as Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer at WETA TV, one of the biggest producers of original material for public television in the United States.

Iris graduated from Howard University with a Bachelor's degree and George Washington University with a Master's. She received a Certified Diversity Executive certification from the Society of Diversity and has earned credentials from the Society of Human Resource Management, and the Human Resources Certification Institute. Iris is also a member of the National Association of Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) and participant in the Mercer/Marsh Women's Executive Leadership (WEL) Group. She was named to Mogul's Top 100 DEI Leaders of 2021 (a national recognition).

Iris has received numerous accolades for her HR leadership. DCA Live honored her as one of the 25 HR Leaders of the Year in the Washington, D.C. region, in both 2019 and 2021.

One of her favorite quotes is "There is always light. If only we're brave enough to see it. If only we're brave enough to be it." ~ Amanda Gorman

SOURCE Stanton Chase

Also from this source

Stanton Chase, D.C. Hosts Webinar on Preventing New Hires from Getting Recruited Out

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.