Stanton Chase Washington D.C. Announces Appointment of Iris Drayton-Spann to Managing Director

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington D.C. Office of Stanton Chase, a top-10 retained executive search and consulting firm, announced Monday that Iris Drayton-Spann will be promoted from Director to Managing Director.

Iris Drayton-Spann, Stanton Chase

As a part of Stanton Chase's Washington, DC team, Iris serves as an expert in non-profit, public media, human resources, and for-profit diversity executive placements and leadership consulting. Iris comes from a wealth of experience supporting human resources, and diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging consulting for both corporate companies, NGOs, and non-profit organizations.

"Diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, it's not a passing thing to me. It is core to how I show up every day, with clients and candidates at Stanton Chase," she said. "I'm honored to receive this promotion to Managing Director."

Iris hopes that her actions and commitment to integrate diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, in everything that she does, serves as an example to the next generation. "My family, and especially my late mother, Ethel, always told me I could be anything I wanted to be, with determination and commitment; and meeting people where they are, listening, and being intentional. All our actions can be powerful tools of positive influence," she observes.

Prior to joining Stanton Chase, Iris served as Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer at WETA TV, one of the biggest producers of original material for public television in the United States.

Iris graduated from Howard University with a Bachelor's degree and George Washington University with a Master's. She received a Certified Diversity Executive certification from the Society of Diversity and has earned credentials from the Society of Human Resource Management, and the Human Resources Certification Institute. Iris is also a member of the National Association of Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) and participant in the Mercer/Marsh Women's Executive Leadership (WEL) Group. She was named to Mogul's Top 100 DEI Leaders of 2021 (a national recognition).

Iris has received numerous accolades for her HR leadership. DCA Live honored her as one of the 25 HR Leaders of the Year in the Washington, D.C. region, in both 2019 and 2021.

One of her favorite quotes is "There is always light. If only we're brave enough to see it. If only we're brave enough to be it." ~ Amanda Gorman

SOURCE Stanton Chase