Stanton Optical Launches Rebrand with New Mascot 'Stan the Penguin'

PALM SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanton Optical , a leading retail brand of Now Optics offering accessible and affordable eye care and eyewear, announced today significant rebranding efforts, influenced by customer research, the focal point being the launch of a new mascot, 'Stan the Penguin', and tagline "Eyecare Seen Differently". The arctic mascot represents the company's commitment to easy, helpful and dependable eyecare for all customers and the promise of a friendly and easy-going experience at all stores nationwide. Stan the Penguin was created in conjunction with The Grist Agency.

"We are thrilled to welcome Stan the Penguin to the Stanton Optical family as we share the same vision of challenging the status quo and commitment to making eyecare a pleasant experience for everyone," said Lukana Justin, SVP Marketing & Customer of Now Optics. "Today is the start of an exciting journey for Stanton Optical and Now Optics that will establish us as the friendliest and most dependable eyecare brand in the industry."

Stan the Penguin's journey starts deep in frozen tundra of Antarctica. Although most penguins have excellent vision, Stan has astigmatism and deals with nearsightedness. Given that arctic blizzards reduce average visibility down to just a couple feet in front of you, Stan found it frequently difficult to waddle around his natural habitat in peace and avoid threats like polar bears and orcas. Instead of sticking to his flock aboard the Polar Bear Express, Stan hopped on an ice float in search of new beginnings and to challenge penguin stereotypes.

Stan floated all the way to the United States of America, the perfect place for him to embrace better horizons with people that challenge societal norms in favor of the better good. Stan searched for a place that shared his same vision, and that place was Stanton Optical, which challenges the way eye care is done and is dedicated to making it easy, friendly and dependable for all. When Stan learned of Stanton Optical's search for a new spokesperson, he was first in line, and the rest is history. Since he really needed glasses, it was a perfect match that was truly meant to be.

To help celebrate the company's rebrand and the debut of Stan the Penguin, Stanton Optical is offering customers two pairs of glasses in addition to a free eye exam and free anti-glare lens upgrade, made the same day, all for just $79.00. This new value offer will be on-going at participating Stanton Optical locations throughout the year.

Stanton Optical features an assortment of over 2,000 frames and top contact lens brands to fit both style and budgets and allows consumers the ultimate freedom to experiment with unique, stylish designs that fit their personal style. For convenience, Stanton Optical offers same day service through its on-site labs, and accepts both same day appointments and walk-ins for eye exams, starting at $45, which can be applied to any eye wear purchase.

For more information about Stan the Penguin and Stanton Optical's new value offer, visit www.stantonoptical.com .

ABOUT NOW OPTICS:

Now Optics is a leader in the eye care industry. Its retail brands, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, are among the nation's fastest growing, full-service retail eye care centers. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with over 260 corporate and franchise locations in 28 states while delivering affordable eye health and eyewear solutions. The company consistently ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country by Vision Monday and was ranked #3 on Entrepreneur's list of Top New Franchises in 2021. Visit myeyelab.com or stantonoptical.com for more information. Find details about franchise opportunities at myeyelabfranchise.com .

SOURCE Now Optics