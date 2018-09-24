Staples and Essendant Announce Extension of Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of Essendant

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. and DEERFIELD, Ill., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Staples, Inc. ("Staples") and Essendant Inc. (NASDAQ: ESND) ("Essendant") today announced that, pursuant to the Merger Agreement (as defined below), Egg Merger Sub Inc. ("Egg Merger Sub") and Egg Parent Inc. ("Egg Parent"), affiliates of Staples, have extended the expiration time of the previously announced tender offer for all outstanding shares of Essendant's common stock to 6:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 9, 2019, unless the tender offer is further extended in accordance with the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of September 14, 2018, by and among Essendant, Staples, Egg Parent and Egg Merger Sub (the "Merger Agreement"). The tender offer was previously scheduled to expire at 6:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 2, 2019. The tender offer is being made pursuant to the Merger Agreement. Egg Merger Sub and Egg Parent expect the tender offer will be consummated promptly following the expiration time (as extended hereby), subject to the satisfaction of the remaining closing conditions. The tender offer has been extended to allow additional time for the condition relating to the expiration or termination of the waiting period (and any extension thereof) under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (the "HSR Act") to be satisfied (such condition, the "HSR Clearance Condition"). The parties expect the merger to close in early 2019.

The depositary for the tender offer has indicated that, as of 6:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 2, 2019, 22,227,029 shares of Essendant common stock have been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn pursuant to the tender offer (excluding 456,734 shares tendered pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures), which represent, together with the 4,203,631 shares already owned by Egg Parent, Egg Merger Sub or any of their respective "affiliates" (as defined by Section 251(h)(6) of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware (the "DGCL")), approximately 70.2% of the outstanding shares. Stockholders who have already tendered their shares into the tender offer do not have to re-tender their shares or take any other action as a result of the extension of the expiration time of the tender offer.

Completion of the tender offer remains subject to additional conditions described in the tender offer statement on Schedule TO filed by Egg Merger Sub, Egg Parent and Staples with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 24, 2018 (as amended and supplemented, the "Schedule TO"). Such conditions include the HSR Clearance Condition and the number of shares representing a majority of the shares then outstanding (including shares then owned by Egg Parent, Egg Merger Sub or any of their respective "affiliates" (as defined by Section 251(h)(6) of the DGCL)) being validly tendered and not properly withdrawn prior to the expiration of the tender offer (including any extensions). The tender offer will continue to be extended until all conditions are satisfied or waived, or until the tender offer is terminated, in either case pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement and as described in the Schedule TO.

D.F. King & Co., Inc. ("D.F. King") is acting as information agent in the tender offer. Equiniti Trust Company is acting as depositary and paying agent in the tender offer. Requests for documents and questions regarding the tender offer may be directed to D.F. King by telephone at (800) 870-0126 or banks and brokers may call (212) 269-5550.

About Essendant

Essendant Inc. is a leading national distributor of workplace items, with 2017 net sales of $5.0 billion. The company provides access to a broad assortment of over 170,000 items, including janitorial and breakroom supplies, technology products, traditional office products, industrial supplies, cut sheet paper products, automotive products and office furniture. Essendant serves a diverse group of customers, including independent resellers, national resellers and e-commerce businesses. Essendant's network of distribution centers enables it to ship most products overnight to more than ninety percent of the U.S.

About Staples

Staples brings technology and people together in innovative ways to consistently deliver products, services and expertise that elevate and delight customers. Staples is in business with businesses and is passionate about helping businesses work better. Headquartered outside of Boston, Mass., Staples, Inc. operates primarily in North America. More information about Staples is available at https://www.staples.com .

