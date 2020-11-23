Staples Connect Partners with RangeMe for The Staples Connect Breakthrough Project

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RangeMe, the industry standard online platform that streamlines new product discovery between product suppliers and retailers, announced that they are partnering with Staples Connect on a landmark new product sourcing initiative named The Staples Connect Breakthrough Project.

"The goal of The Staples Connect Breakthrough Project is to develop a strong set of new, unique and innovative Working and Learning products and services to offer our customers who are experiencing a shift in the way they work and learn," said Brian Coupland, SVP Retail Merchandising, Staples US Retail. "With a strategy rooted in community and connection, The Staples Connect Breakthrough Project is just another step in helping local businesses, freelancers and entrepreneurs succeed through a lasting partnership. We're thrilled to kick off the first inaugural event and look forward to continuing in the future."

The Staples Connect Breakthrough Project focuses on accelerating the path to market for small businesses with innovative working and learning products and services by providing an opportunity for brands to compete for shelf space and visibility at Staples Connect. Developing a broader assortment of products to meet the changing needs of their customers these days is critical for both entrepreneur and retailer success.

"Work, life, and learning have all blended into the same space over the past year, and RangeMe is ready to help Staples Connect meet the needs of their customers to tackle each of these areas," says Wayne Bennett, SVP of Retail for RangeMe. "We are excited to partner on such an innovative initiative like The Staples Connect Breakthrough Project."

By leveraging the RangeMe platform, Staples Connect buyers will have access to more than 200,000 suppliers, which will help facilitate the project, and aid in curating new and existing small business vendors in bringing forward fresh and innovative products in twelve product categories including home office/smart office, desk accessories, homeschooling, ergonomics, and more.

From now until December 9, 2020, brands are encouraged to submit their products and services for evaluation. Participants and products will be considered based on their alignment to the Staples Connect product merchandising strategies and market opportunities to fulfill the Staples Connect customer's needs of working and learning remotely. Those selected by Staples Connect will be invited to virtual face-to-face meetings with Staples Connect buyers on February 8, 2021. Staples Connect will then choose winning products and services to be carried in select Staples Connect stores across the country.

If you think your products are a good fit for The Staples Connect Breakthrough Project, you can submit them for consideration here: https://rangeme.com/staplesbreakthrough2020.

About RangeMe

RangeMe, an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers, RangeMe enables them to grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools to manage their products, market their brand, and build awareness. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry's most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers in the US.

About Staples Connect

With a focus on the community of small businesses and consumers, Staples Connect provides the products and resources essential for lifelong achievement in working and learning. Staples Stores and Staples Connect retail locations serve millions of customers from entrepreneurs and small businesses to parents, teachers, and students. For more information about Staples Connect please visit us in store or online at StaplesConnect.com.

