Staples Connect Partners with RangeMe on The 2021 Staples Connect Breakthrough Project

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RangeMe , the industry standard online platform that streamlines new product discovery between product suppliers and retailers, announced that they are partnering once again with Staples Connect on the second annual Staples Connect Breakthrough Project . This spring, Staples Connect will bring parents, teachers and students a brand-new assortment of products and solutions from new makers designed to improve the learning experience, however and wherever students are learning in 2022. The second annual Staples Connect Breakthrough Project is seeking innovative products or services specific to education and that can support students as they learn.

"With the success of the inaugural Breakthrough Project initiative, we knew that there would be more amazing opportunities to highlight emerging entrepreneurs and their products," said Brian Coupland, SVP Retail Merchandising, Staples US Retail. "This year's second annual Staples Connect Breakthrough Project cements our ongoing commitment to accelerate small business and continue to provide value to the communities we serve."

The Staples Connect Breakthrough Project focuses on accelerating the path to market for small businesses with innovative working and learning products and services by providing an opportunity for brands to compete for shelf space and visibility at Staples Connect. Developing a broader assortment of products to meet the changing needs of their customers these days is critical for both entrepreneur and retailer success.

"We are thrilled to support and partner with Staples Connect on this important industry initiative that shines a light on innovation coming from bright new suppliers," says Wayne Bennett, SVP of Retail for RangeMe. "The Breakthrough Project has emerged as, and will continue to be, a great opportunity for small businesses across our industry."

From now until August 10th, 2021, brands are encouraged to submit their products and services for evaluation. Participants and products will be considered based on their alignment to the Staples Connect product merchandising strategies and market opportunities to fulfill the Staples Connect customer's needs of learning remotely. Those selected by Staples Connect will be invited to virtual face-to-face meetings with Staples Connect buyers in September 2021. Staples Connect will then choose winning products and services to be carried in select Staples Connect stores across the country.

If you think your products are a good fit for The Staples Connect Breakthrough Project, you can submit them for consideration here: http://www.rangeme.com/staplesconnectbreakthrough2021

About RangeMe

RangeMe , an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers, RangeMe enables them to grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools to manage their products, market their brand, and build awareness. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry's most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers in the US.

About Staples Connect

With a focus on the community of small businesses and consumers, Staples Connect provides the products and resources essential for lifelong achievement in working and learning. Staples Stores and Staples Connect retail locations serve millions of customers from entrepreneurs and small businesses to parents, teachers, and students. For more information about Staples Connect please visit us in store or online at StaplesConnect.com.

