Staples Solutions and Lyreco sign agreement to sell Norwegian, Swedish, Danish, German, Austrian and Polish business units

"I could not be more pleased that we found such a strong match with Lyreco, a major player in our industry. Staples Solutions has been on a remarkable journey after separating from its US parent more than four years ago. We put the customer at the core of our decision making, we broadened our workspace solutions, we localized and simplified our operations; returning to profitability at the end of last year. We have become a better business, and reached a natural point in our journey for this transaction. I know that our people will continue to thrive and contribute to Lyreco's success," said Dolph Westerbos, Chief Executive Officer at Staples Solutions.

"The Staples Solution team is a highly recognized one within our industry, and we share the same Passion for our customers. I am very much looking forward to welcoming them within our organization to put our common energy together to deliver excellence. I am convinced that this intended acquisition will enable us to provide an even better service to customers of both our companies," states Greg Liénard, Chief Executive Officer at Lyreco.

About Staples Solutions

Staples Solutions is a leading provider of workplace products, services, and solutions to small, mid-sized, and large businesses in Europe. Through our integrated offering, Staples Solutions is the partner of choice to meet the diverse needs of the workplace of today and tomorrow. You can learn more about Staples Solutions at www.staples.eu.

About Lyreco Group

Lyreco, a privately owned company since 1926, is a distributor of workplace products and services. The group directly operates in 25 countries in Europe and Asia. Lyreco's 10.000 employees share a common mission: pioneers in delivering sustainably what any workplace needs, so that its people can focus on what matters most. You can learn more about Lyreco at Lyreco Group

