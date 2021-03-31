Staples Will Evaluate All Alternatives In Its Pursuit Of The ODP Corporation

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USR Parent, Inc. ("Staples") today announced that, in light of the March 15, 2021 public announcement made by the Board of Directors of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) indicating that ODP would be open to the potential sale of certain of ODP's assets, Staples will evaluate all alternatives in its pursuit of ODP, including, but not limited to, all of ODP or certain select assets, which may include ODP's retail and consumer facing business, its business operations in Canada and certain other assets. Accordingly, Staples has decided to defer the March 2021 launch of a tender offer for ODP's common shares. Staples reserves the right to commence a tender offer for ODP's common shares in the future.

Staples has previously filed Hart-Scott-Rodino and Canadian Competition Bureau notifications with respect to proposed Staples/ ODP business combination, and is continuing to work diligently with both the Federal Trade Commission and the Canadian Competition Bureau to obtain clearance for the proposed transaction as expeditiously as possible.

