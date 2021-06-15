STAR Announces New Member Tech Mahindra

MCLEAN, Va., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the STAR organization (Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail) announced that Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, has joined STAR.

STAR Chairman Rafael Maldonado (Vice President and CIO of the National Automobile Dealers Association) commented, "We are extremely excited to have Tech Mahindra as a member of STAR and we look forward to Tech Mahindra's collaboration with STAR's members as we move forward with our objective of providing a broad framework and related standards for the secure interchange, integration, sharing, and retrieval of auto retail information. STAR membership continues to grow and we are taking positive steps to support the collaboration necessary to realize our mission of delivering industry standards that allow for secure, global data interoperability using modern standards and technologies."

About STAR: Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR) is a nonprofit, dues-paying organization whose members include dealers, manufacturers, retail system providers, and automotive-related industry organizations. The goal of STAR is to use non-proprietary technology (IT) standards as a catalyst in fulfilling the business information needs of dealers and manufacturers while reducing the time and effort required to support related activities. Collectively, STAR develops voluntary industry standards and research emerging technologies for the benefit of dealers. STAR is considered the IT standards organization for the retail automotive industry. Incorporated in 2001, STAR's objectives are to define industry standards for automotive retail, standard architecture to support global data interoperability, and to standardize the dealership IT infrastructure. Over more than 20 years we have grown from an idea to an organization whose mission is to create voluntary industry standards that reduce cost and complexity for dealers, while increasing innovation and returns for all members.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates and the society to Rise. We are a USD 5.1 billion organization with 121,000+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1007 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end to end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is one of the fastest growing brands and amongst the top 15 IT service providers globally. Tech Mahindra has consistently emerged as a leader in sustainability and is recognized amongst the '2021 Global 100 Most sustainable corporations in the World' by Corporate Knights. With the NXT.NOW framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance 'Human Centric Experience' for our ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. We aim at delivering tomorrow's experiences today, and believe that the 'Future is Now'.

We are part of the Mahindra Group, a USD 19.4 billion federation of companies that enables people to rise through innovative mobility solutions, driving rural prosperity, enhancing urban living, nurturing new businesses and fostering communities. It enjoys a leadership position in utility vehicles, information technology, financial services and vacation ownership in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It also enjoys a strong presence in renewable energy, agribusiness, logistics and real estate development. Headquartered in India, Mahindra employs over 2,56,000 people across 100 countries.

