STAR Announces New Member Tekion

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the STAR organization (Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail) announced that Tekion, a technology company, has joined STAR. Tekion is founded and led by Jay Vijayan, former CIO of Tesla, Inc., who was responsible for building Tesla's digital and information systems and software platform from the ground up during the company's early stage through its hyper-growth phase. Tekion is in the process of rolling out its Automotive Retail Cloud™ (ARC) products which are built using true cloud-native, cutting-edge technology, modernizing the end-to-end automotive retail experience, and connecting consumers, dealers, and OEMs.

Tekion has gained national attention in 2020 with its impressive platform, strong and proven leadership and notable investment and integration partners. Since the launch of its ARC platform in Nov 2019 Tekion has already gained dealer customers in 23 states and is growing rapidly.

STAR Chairman Rafael Maldonado (Vice President and CIO of the National Automobile Dealers Association) commented; "We are very excited that Tekion has joined STAR and we look forward to adding Tekion's expertise to the STAR teams as we move forward with our objective of providing a broad framework and related standards for the secure interchange, integration, sharing, and retrieval of auto retail information. As STAR membership grows, we continue to gain the collaboration and momentum necessary to realize our mission of delivering industry standards that allow for secure, global data interoperability using modern standards and technologies."

About STAR: Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR) is a nonprofit, dues-paying organization whose members include dealers, manufacturers, retail system providers, and automotive-related industry organizations. The goal of STAR is to use non-proprietary technology (IT)standards as a catalyst in fulfilling the business information needs of dealers and manufacturers while reducing the time and effort required to support related activities. Collectively, STAR develops voluntary industry standards and research emerging technologies for the benefit of dealers. STAR is considered the IT standards organization for the retail automotive industry. Incorporated in 2001, STAR's objectives are to define industry standards for automotive retail, standard architecture to support global data interoperability, and to standardize the dealership IT infrastructure. Over more than 15 years we have grown from an idea to an organization whose mission is to create voluntary industry standards that reduce cost and complexity for dealers, while increasing innovation and returns for all members.

Tekion provides leading edge business applications on the cloud and is currently focused on transforming the automotive industry through its Automotive Retail Cloud™ (ARC) products. Tekion inherently uses cutting-edge technologies to bring modern consumer experiences to life including IoT and ML/AI. Born in California's Silicon Valley, Tekion employs over 400 innovators globally. For more information visit https://www.tekion.com/.

