Star Athletes Trade Their Jerseys For High Fashion In Support Of Laureus Sport for Good

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time during New York Fashion Week, Laureus Foundation USA, a nonprofit that uses the power of sport to better children's lives, is bringing together fashion and sport to shine a light on Sport for Good. On Wednesday, September 12th some of the nation's top athletes will walk the runway to raise awareness and crucial funds for disadvantaged youth across the US during a fundraising event held at Mercedes-Benz Manhattan in New York City. Super Bowl Champion, Pro Football Hall of Famer, co-host of GMA/GMA DAY, NFL on Fox analyst, and fashion designer, Michael Strahan and supermodel, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Karolína Kurková will kick off the fashion show festivities.

Participating athletes include: Houston Rockets point guard, Chris Paul, Super Bowl MVP, Marcus Allen, skateboarding legend, Tony Hawk, New York Knicks forward, Lance Thomas, one of the most decorated beach volleyball players ever, Kerri Walsh Jennings, five-time Olympic gold medalist in swimming, Missy Franklin, ten-time NFL All-Pro, Ray Lewis, most decorated track and field athlete in history, Allyson Felix, nine-time Olympic gold medalist in track and field, Carl Lewis, two-time Olympic gold medalist in track and field, Edwin Moses, five-time Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics, Nadia Comaneci, Olympic Medalist and Activist, Ibtihaj Muhammad, two-time NBA Champion David Robinson, Olympic foil fencer, Miles Chamley-Watson, two-time Olympic Medalists and National Champions in Figure Skating, Maia and Alex Shibutani, and yogis, The Chin Twins, Cristen and Kimberly Chin.

Event sponsors include Mercedes-Benz USA, IWC Schaffhausen, UBS, Cartier, Montblanc, and Collection by Michael Strahan. The fashion show will be styled by Courtney Mays, Khalilah Beavers, and Calyann Barnett from WWB Lifestyle Agency. Additionally, an exclusive photo collection of participating athletes will be curated by world-renowned photographer, Nigel Barker, and auctioned off at the event to raise additional funds in support of Sport for Good. Proceeds from the Sport for Good Fashion Show will support Laureus' mission to improve the lives of youth and unite communities through the power of sport. The day before the Fashion Show, participating athletes will have the opportunity to join Laureus' Day of Action, and experience this impactful work firsthand. Athletes will visit Laureus-supported programs who use sport to empower underserved youth across New York City.

For ticket or sponsorship information, please contact Rachelle Boyer at Rachelle.Boyer@Laureus.com. Tickets are also available online at



https://www.laureususa.com/fashion-show/

About Laureus Sport for Good Foundation USA (Laureus USA)

Laureus USA believes in the power of sport to change the world, as proclaimed by our founding patron Nelson Mandela. We are committed to using sport and physical activity to address the most challenging problems facing children and youth in America's diverse cities. In 2017, our efforts positively impacted over 428,000 youth across 110 U.S. cities. We currently support the growth of 50 programs using sport to unite communities and empower youth. Laureus USA is a proud member of the global Laureus network, which includes 9 National Laureus Sport for Good Foundations, the Laureus World Sports Academy, and the Laureus World Sports Awards. Learn more about Sport for Good at www.LaureusUSA.com.

SOURCE Laureus Sport for Good Foundation USA

Related Links

http://www.LaureusUSA.com

