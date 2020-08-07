Star Body Combines Luxury Grade Products With Conscious Business Practices

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the fall of 2009, Babs Marich knew she wanted to combine her passion for skincare with her passion for coffee, particularly espresso, in a way that would bring joy to other people. In 2019, that dream came to life in the form of Star Body, a unique skin and sun care company with a specialized line of products that incorporate coffee oil and real gold mica.

Marich's ten years of research and development paid off, and with the help of her husband and company president, Bruce, Star Body began to attract the attention of retailers and customers from across the United States.

Caffeine is highly touted in the beauty industry because of its ability to help "wake up" the skin in the same way that drinking a cup of coffee can help wake up the brain. Caffeine is often used in under-eye creams and to help prevent visible signs of aging because of its ability to keep skin looking healthy and youthful. Incorporating caffeine into a dual skin and sun care product line was a bold move for Marich who has since garnered local and national notoriety for the Star Body brand.

Along with their one of a kind Espresso Body Bronzing & Beauty Oil, Star Body also has a skincare line with luxury ingredients and hand-crafted appeal. Star Body says that customers are stunned by the aesthetic beauty of seeing real 24 karat gold mica in their skincare products. Star Body also adds a Collectible Star Fish charm in every bottle that helps to distribute the 24-karat gold mica.

"It's just a beautiful effect," says Babs Marich, "We wanted a natural way to add shimmer to our products, without toxic ingredients or microplastics." It turns out when it comes to adding an eco-safe shimmer, gold is the way to go. Star Body says that all of their products are reef-safe, meaning that customers can apply their body wash, lotions, creams, and oils then take a dip in the ocean, without causing harm to the marine life with petroleum products or harsh chemicals.

Even though Star Body has been featured at prominent events, such as the swag bags of the 2019 MTV Awards, every product still has the small-batch level of care that propelled the brand into the public eye. From sourcing ingredients with strict quality control standards to the meticulous label design and beauty of real gold glistening in their bottles, Star Body takes the customer experience to a whole new level.

When they're not setting national skincare trends, Star Body stays involved with their local community through Marich's companion company, a nonprofit called Evan's Gate. Evan's Gate is a 501c3 dedicated to connecting children and families with nature, and the beauty of the natural world. Marich says her dream was always to have a nonprofit as part of the grand goals for her company as a way of giving back locally.

Currently, Star Body is available for sale through their company website, and through select online and brick-and-mortar retailers, but the company has plans for expansion in the coming year as their popularity grows on the national stage. Look for Star Body and their Espress-O-Yourself product line both online and in stores throughout 2020.

