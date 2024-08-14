Star-C Celebrating 10th Anniversary with Sept. 25 Event

Housing is Medicine: Stable Housing Creates Healthy Communities –affordable/workforce housing nonprofit reflects on journey creating sustainable positive change in Atlanta affordable housing communities

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Star-C, an Atlanta-based affordable housing-education nonprofit, announces its 10th Anniversary Breakfast, Wednesday, September 25, at Cherokee Town Club. The milestone event, Housing is Medicine: Stable Housing Creates Healthy Communities, will include recognition of key partners & key events in Star-C's evolution, awards, and special guests, including Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

Star-C Executive Director Audrea Rease Star-C 10th Anniversary

"We're looking forward to a broad cross-section of people – from non-profit leaders, landlords, developers, municipal officials, education leaders, potential donors, volunteers, and others – joining us in celebrating Star-C's decade of impact and helping us continue our mission supporting Atlanta families and creating healthier communities," says Star-C Executive Director Audrea Rease.

11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross – a Star-C board member – will serve as emcee, including introducing featured speaker Catherine Anderson, Senior Vice President of Health Equity Strategy, UnitedHealth Group. Also on hand will be Fulton County Chief Magistrate Court Judge Cassandra Kirk and Cobb County Chief Magistrate Court Judge Brendan Murphy, being recognized for their innovation in landlord-tenant cases and helping recognize Star-C's eviction relief efforts, begun during the pandemic with a $50,000 GoFundMe campaign, eventually raising $16.5 million (and counting) for rental assistance.

Others being recognized include:

Rease – who will reflect on her own seven years with Star-C – notes that tickets and sponsorships are still available for the Sept. 25 event, which will run from 8-9:30 a.m., in a morning filled with networking, inspiring speakers, and recognition of key partners and supporters. Tickets are $175 each, with sponsorships ranging from $2,500 to $25,000.

"By supporting this milestone anniversary event," Rease says, "we can continue and expand providing children with access to educational enrichment, mentorship, and support services, empowering them to reach their full potential and build brighter futures. A diversity of support helps us continue our mission and positively impact Atlanta families, communities and beyond."

In addition to celebrating its 10th anniversary, Star-C is in the midst of a two-year capacity building campaign. Rease says early capacity building grants and donations have been pivotal in scaling Star-C programs to include more properties.

"Star-C reduces transiency in affordable/workforce housing communities and nearby schools by providing wraparound services to underserved apartment communities," Rease says. "Over the past decade, we expanded our impact through onsite afterschool programs, summer camps, food security, and access to affordable healthcare, in addition to eviction relief. We appreciate the collaboration and vision that brought us to this day and welcome you to join our journey of impact, growth and positive change!"

