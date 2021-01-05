Star-C Eviction Relief Fund Reports Remarkable Year-End Numbers as it Strategizes to Continue Efforts

ATLANTA, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In April in the wake of the coronavirus, Atlanta-based nonprofit Star-C established its Eviction Relief Fund to help low-income apartment residents stay in their homes.

"Through incredible collaboration, grants and strong individual giving, we've been able to help more people across a broader area than we ever imagined, and our commitment continues to helping hardworking Atlantans who have temporary challenges paying rent," says Audrea Rease, Executive Director of Star-C Programs.

Audrea Rease, Executive Director, Star-C Programs, of which the Eviction Relief Fund is part.

Among the metrics Rease cites for the Eviction Relief Fund thus far:

Raised $4.6 million for eviction relief and operational support, 85% of this from CARES Act funding provided by Cobb County , DeKalb County and the City of Atlanta for COVID-related hardships.

for eviction relief and operational support, 85% of this from CARES Act funding provided by , and the for COVID-related hardships. Paid $3.8 million in rent assistance, helping 3,000 families across the Atlanta Metro area.

in rent assistance, helping 3,000 families across the Metro area. Partnered with 265 landlords, encompassing over 55,000 affordable and workforce apartment units in 14 counties. (Landlords qualify renters in need of assistance, and then can submit applications for a grant to fund rental delinquencies. Star-C requires the landlord to waive a minimum of 10% of the outstanding delinquencies plus any late fees, the tenant pays 20% and Star-C can pay up to 70%.)

Raising nearly $50,000 through GoFundMe (plus funding from foundations and other donors); fundraising through the GoFundMe account remains open as do regular donations to Star-C.

"It's heartening, humbling and inspiring to witness the donations, sharing and other support of the fund," says Marjy Stagmeier, who has over 20 years of experience as an apartment landlord and is the founder of Star-C. "We quickly pivoted from primarily providing after-school and related programs to offering what we thought would be a relatively short-term rental-assistance program."

What started in 2019 as a simple "Eviction Lab" to bring together community organizations to study evictions at two low-income apartment communities owned by TriStar quickly grew into the Eviction Relief Fund.

"We've turned the corner into a new year," Rease says, "but the eviction crisis continues, so we continue raising money to provide rental assistance, and are asking for continued donations and collaboration. COVID and its after-effects continue to have a dramatic impact on families because of lost jobs, reduced hours, caring for a sick relative or workers required to stay at home with their children. And despite freezes on evictions and other 'helps,' families still face mounting debt and expenses."

Informational fliers and landlord and rent-relief applications can be found on the Star-C site here.

Star-C is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that bills itself as an education model with an affordable housing solution. Star-C improves educational outcomes by helping to reduce transiency in underserved areas by providing wraparound services to students and families in our partner affordable housing communities. Star-C holds a monthly breakfast so anyone can learn more about the organization, programs and outlook; see Monthly Breakfast information on its website: http://www.star-c.org/events.

