Star Charge Americas Signs MSA for Over 32 GWh of BESS Projects in US

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Charge Americas Corp. (http://www.starchargeamericas.com) is privileged to announce the successful completion of a Master Service Agreement (MSA) with Beneficial Holdings, Inc.(BFHJ: OTC) for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) projects in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Over 32.24 GWh of projects are on track for xx projects worth over $3.2 Billion in contract value alleviating congestion and promoting business growth in critical areas.

signing the MSA in New Jersey

"This is the first step in a partnership which allows two companies to come together for positive results in communities across the US and Puerto Rico" additionally, "The implications of this deal extend far beyond mere numbers. It signals a monumental shift in the U.S. energy storage industry, particularly as it relates to the burgeoning demand for data centers," said Andreas Fornwald Chief Development Officer at Star Charge Americas.

"Star Charge Americas is a critical partner as we accessed non Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) partnerships to maximize the investment tax credits (ITC) for our grid scale projects," said Greg Senkevitch CEO of Beneficial Holdings.

Beneficial Holdings is engaged in infrastructure development including stand-alone battery storage, and powered land projects and headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Star Charge is a global leader in Battery Energy Storage Systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and microgrid solutions. In the US Star Charge is headquartered in Fremont, CA and manufacturing in Columbus, OH.

Star Charge offers a diverse range of intelligent and reliable energy solutions powered by cutting-edge technology, designed to cater to various scenarios and contribute to building a more efficient and resilient energy future.

Beneficial Holdings is a holding company with operating service-oriented businesses in the real estate, energy management and financial services sectors. The Company is an integrator of technology and solutions.

In a rapidly evolving landscape, the partnership between innovative infrastructure developers like Beneficial Holding and the burgeoning data center industry is set to redefine energy storage and management. This landmark collaboration positions StarCharge as a premier supplier in the U.S. data center boom and lays the groundwork for global expansion. With our cutting-edge technology and sophisticated solutions, StarCharge is not just keeping pace with industry demands but is poised to lead.

As data centers increasingly require versatile and reliable energy solutions, StarCharge's advanced energy storage systems stand out. Efficiency is critical, and our solutions ensure that storage is not only cost-effective—enabling significant savings—but also robust enough to provide the reliability that is non-negotiable in this sector.

We understand the importance of addressing potential challenges, such as power blackouts. StarCharge offers solutions that facilitate easier black starts, ensuring that data centers can recover swiftly and continue operations with minimal disruption. StarCharge energy storage approach blends traditional power systems with renewable energy resources, creating a balanced and sustainable energy mix, ensuring that data centers can operate seamlessly regardless of the power source. This flexibility allows data centers to thrive in an era where reliance solely on one type of energy is no longer viable.

