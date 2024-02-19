Star Charge at Key Energy Exhibition: Shaping the Future of e-Mobility and Sustainable Energy

HESSE, Germany, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Charge, a leading provider of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and microgrid solutions, is proud to announce its participation at the Key Energy Exhibition. Join us at Booth B4 – 027 to explore our cutting-edge solutions designed to build a more efficient and resilient energy future.

Unveiling the Future of EV Charging and Microgrids:

Star Charge Integrated PV-ESS-EVSE Charging Hub Solution

Charging Station Solutions: Driving efficient and future-proof infrastructure with up to 97% power conversion efficiency, flexible DC fast charging line-up (30kW to 480kW), and over-the-air updates for optimized total cost of ownership.

Industrial Solutions: Optimizing electricity bills and expanding power capacity effortlessly with Energy Storage systems, harnessing renewable energy and reducing peak demand.

Residential Solutions: Empowering home energy independence with innovative solar-plus-storage systems, bi-directional V2H chargers, and smart home energy management.

Investing in Europe's EV Future:

Star Charge Europe is committed to the European market, actively expanding its presence and expertise. We invite you to meet our team and discuss how our solutions can support your transition to a sustainable and electrified future.

Key Highlights at Our Booth:

Live demonstrations of our latest EV charging, microgrid technologies and digital technologies.

Expert presentations on key industry trends and challenges.

Networking opportunities with industry leaders and potential partners.

Don't miss your chance to:

Discover how Star Charge Europe Team can help you achieve your sustainability goals.

Explore innovative solutions for your specific needs.

Join us in shaping the future of e-mobility and energy in Europe .

Visit Star Charge at Booth B4 – 027 and be part of the sustainable energy revolution!

About Star Charge:

Star Charge, a global leader in electric vehicle charging infrastructure and microgrid solutions, operates in 20 countries with manufacturing facilities in USA, Vietnam, and China. To contribute to the energy transition towards a more sustainable future, we focus on evolving our solutions through innovative technology in the e-mobility sector, aiming to build a mobile and efficient energy network.

For more information, please visit www.starcharge.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2342436/Star_Charge_Integrated_PV_ESS_EVSE_Charging_Hub_Solution.jpg