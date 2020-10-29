Star Chefs Share Pup Friendly Recipes for Brutus Broth's National Cook for Your Pet Day Campaign on November 1st

Star chefs share pup-friendly recipes featuring Brutus Bone Broth in honor of National Cook for Your Pet Day on Nov. 1. Tweet this

Roy Yamaguchi , the Hawaii-based Chef and Founder of Roy's Hawaii, Goen Dining+Bar, Eating House 1849, Humble Market Kitchin, and more. Yamaguchi is the Co-Founder and Co-Chair for the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival. His wife, Denise Hayashi Yamaguchi, is the CEO Cof the Festival. In addition to owning and running dozens of restaurants across the United States, Japan, and Guam, Yamaguchi has hosted six seasons of the PBS-TV show Hawaii Cooks with Roy Yamaguchi, and was a featured chef on the Food Network program My Country, My Kitchen. Yamaguchi's beloved pup Mika is also the star of his wife's cookbook "Keiki in the Kitchen with Mika the Sous Chef," a cookbook that promotes healthy eating habits and buying local and features a few dog-friendly meals created by Yamaguchi himself. You can learn more at www.hawaiiagfoundation.org.

Maureen Cavalieri , the NYC-based Owner of Vibrant Dish, graduated from The Natural Gourmet Institute for Health and Culinary Arts in 2009 before going on to intern at Il Buco in Soho New York learning the secrets of Mediterranean cooking - soon after, she created her own company, Vibrant Dish, taking on private clients, and teaching cooking classes both nationally and internationally. She has worked exclusively with several celebrity personalities and has been honored to guest chef at many international restaurants. She has also used her talents catering special events and has worked with some of the largest art houses in New York City. Additionally, she has utilized her knowledge and expertise of cooking healthy, nutritious food for charities and families of first responders. Maureen has always loved and worked with animals, including her own 15 year old dachshund and newly corroborated with pastry chef Elena to create healthy dog sweets and treats. She knows that healthy food can be both delicious and nutritious and is now bringing her experience and knowledge to work with Brutus Bone Broth in her recipes. Elena Tsiaklis is a classically trained pastry chef with a concentration in cake decorating and French Pastry. During her studies abroad she has apprenticed under Master Chef Pascal Jalhay and was a stagiaire at the Michelin star Restaurant Vermeer in Amsterdam.

To find a store near you that carries Brutus Broth and access the collection of doggy delicious recipes from the lineup of star chefs across the country, pet owners can visit BrutusBroth.com .

About Brutus Broth

Founded in 2017, Brutus Broth is a family-run business created from a passion and commitment to enhance canine diets – while giving back to the community. Brutus Bone Broth for Dogs and Brutus Bone Broth Biscuits are manufactured and packaged in USDA-approved facilities and contain no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Packed with nutrients, Brutus Bone Broth for Dogs is a nutritional powerhouse for dogs with benefits such as gut, digestive and joint health and improved immune systems. For more information on Brutus Broth, please visit: www.brutusbroth.com .

Media Contact: Kimberley Ring

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (617) 957-9232

SOURCE Brutus Broth

Related Links

http://www.brutusbroth.com

