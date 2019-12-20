Star Empire Agrees to Promote LODI Platform Business With Indonesian Minister of Religion, Lukmanul Hakim

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lukmanul Hakim, who is the spiritual leader of 170 million Muslims, as well as the Indonesian Minister of Religion, agreed to support and cooperate with the LODI platform of Star Empire, a company that has been leading the Korean Entertainment business.

Lukmanul Hakim and Hong, Young Ho, the CEO of Star Empire, met in Jakarta Indonesia on December 17th, 2019 and agreed on developing the LODI platform and expanding the market, and also agreed to work on mutual cooperation so that it can settle in Indonesia.

LODI platform is developed by Star in order to apply the aspiring celebrity education system that they have been developing systematically for the past 20 years, and to apply it to Indonesia as well as to expand it to the world market.

During his meeting with Star Empire's CEO, Hong, Young Ho, Hakim showed great interest in Star Empire's idol, IMFACT, and the affiliated company Rising Star's new idol ARIAZ and their concert that will take place in Indonesia. He showed his intent in supporting them in many ways.

Also, CEO Hong, Young Ho also showed his ambition to develop and operate the LODI platform in Indonesia in order to advance and systemize the celebrity promotion and management in Indonesia with his 20 years of experience. Also starting from Indonesia, he will expand the LODI platform to other countries such as Malaysia and Singapore, and make Indonesia the center of LODI platform.

LODI platform will be working with I-Cash that will be developed by ABCC Fin Tech which will be expanding its business based on Minister Hakim's active interest and support, and will start working on the business Minister's cooperation.

Based on this, LODI platform will be introduced to Indonesian market from early January of 2020, and it will be a great contribution to exchange between Indonesia and Korea. Also, some of the profits from the LODI platform will donate for the welfare of Muslim members of Indonesia.

Media Contact

Company: Star Empire

Contact name: Gregory Son

Website URL: http://lodi.kr/

Email: 231396@email4pr.com

Tel: +82-10-5133-2189

SOURCE Star Empire

Related Links

http://lodi.kr/

