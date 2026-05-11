STAR Exhibits & Environments Earns Multiple Honors at 2026 Hermes Creative Awards

MINNEAPOLIS, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STAR Exhibits & Environments has been recognized with six awards in the 2026 Hermes Creative Awards, including three Platinum honors and three Gold awards, underscoring the company's ability to deliver strategic, creative, and results-driven brand experiences across industries.

"These recognitions speak to the caliber of our clients and the strength of our team's ability to bring bold ideas to life," said Mark Johnson, CEO of STAR Exhibits & Environments. "We're proud to partner with brands that are pushing boundaries and investing in experiences that truly connect with their audiences to drive businesses forward."

The awards highlight STAR's work across trade shows, events, and integrated marketing campaigns—demonstrating a consistent focus on blending storytelling, design, and measurable business impact.

Platinum Award Winners (Highest Honor for Creative Excellence)

Rishi Tea at Expo West — Branding Refresh / Rebrand Campaign

A strategic, integrated campaign that reimagined the brand experience on the show floor.

— Branding Refresh / Rebrand Campaign A strategic, integrated campaign that reimagined the brand experience on the show floor. 3M at CES — Trade Show / Exhibit Promotion

A high-impact exhibit promotion combining storytelling, technology, and audience engagement.

— Trade Show / Exhibit Promotion A high-impact exhibit promotion combining storytelling, technology, and audience engagement. Emerson at Hannover Messe — Emerging Technology Innovation

An experience designed to translate complex technologies into clear, compelling narratives.

Gold Award Winners (Excellence in Execution and Impact)

3M Open 2025 — Special Event Communications

A program supporting a high-profile, large-scale event experience.

— Special Event Communications A program supporting a high-profile, large-scale event experience. MegaFood at Expo West — Trade Show / Exhibit Promotion

A dynamic exhibit presence built to engage attendees and elevate brand visibility.

— Trade Show / Exhibit Promotion A dynamic exhibit presence built to engage attendees and elevate brand visibility. Pella Sprinter Van Roadshow — Integrated Marketing Campaign

A mobile, experience-driven campaign delivering the brand directly to its audience.

Visit Award-winning experiences: a look at STAR's 2026 Hermes honorees to see a visual and project recap of each award-winning client.

Administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, the Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition honoring outstanding work in marketing, communications, branding, and media. Entries are evaluated by industry professionals against a rigorous standard of excellence.

"These awards reflect the strength of our integrated approach—bringing together strategy, creative, fabrication, and activation to create meaningful, measurable experiences," said Justin Dworak, president of STAR Exhibits & Environments. "Across every winning project, the common thread is helping brands connect with their audiences in ways that are both engaging and effective."

About STAR

STAR Exhibits & Environments designs and builds award-winning custom exhibits and brand experiences for trade shows, events, retail stores, and corporate interiors – offering visually striking design, a team dedicated to your brand, and proven engagement with measurable results. STAR's local presence, national scale, and global reach provide comprehensive, end-to-end management for brands of all industries and sizes. To learn more, www.engagestar.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/star.

SOURCE Star Group