STAR featured on the 2024 Inc. 5000 as one of America's fastest-growing companies

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that STAR, the experiential marketing leader transforming every space into a story, ranks No. 1936 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"We are honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies. This achievement is a testament to the growth and success of our customers, whose trust and collaboration have been the driving force behind our own success," said Mark Johnson, CEO of STAR Group. "Our commitment to delivering exceptional experiential solutions that combine story, experience, and results creates a powerful platform that elevates our customer, their brand, and their business."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "Congratulations to this year's honorees for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

"This amazing accomplishment is also a result of the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our entire team at STAR. They continually and collectively push the boundaries of creativity, innovation, fabrication, and service for our clients," said Johnson. "We are in constant pursuit of experiential excellence as a trusted advisor to our customers that manages every detail from start to finish – from big ideas to breakthrough experiences to business results."

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About STAR

STAR is the experiential marketing leader that creates, builds, and delivers captivating spaces for exhibits, events, corporate interiors, and retail stores. From powerful strategy to head-turning creative to flawless execution, STAR transforms every space into a story, experience, and result. With locations in Minneapolis, Durham, Washington D.C., and Las Vegas, STAR's local presence, national scale, and global reach provide comprehensive, end-to-end capabilities to brands of all industries and sizes. To learn more, visit www.engagestar.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/star.

SOURCE Star Group