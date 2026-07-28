Star Gold Corp. Finalizes Summer 2026 Drill Program at Longstreet, Advancing Nevada Gold-Silver Project Toward Permitting and Development

Multi-objective campaign combines resource expansion with hydrologic, metallurgical and first-ever deep testing at Opal Ridge

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SRGZ) ("Star Gold" or the "Company") today announced it has finalized the design of its summer 2026 drill campaign at the wholly owned Longstreet Gold-Silver Project in Nye County, Nevada, and that earthwork to establish drill site access is underway.

The program reflects a deliberate shift in how the Company approaches capital deployment at Longstreet. Rather than treating exploration, metallurgy, hydrology and permitting as sequential workstreams, each requiring its own mobilization, the Company has structured a single 11-hole HQ core program intended to advance all four at once. For junior developers, mobilization cost and permitting timelines are often the binding constraints on advancement, not geology. This campaign is designed to work within Longstreet's existing permitted drilling footprint while generating the data sets that carry a project from resource definition into feasibility and permitting.

The campaign consists of 11 HQ core holes. The first is a vertical exploration water production well collared at the bottom of the canyon below the Main resource, the first water production well at Longstreet and a response to a requirement any future mining operation in the district would face. Eight angled holes at -45 degrees will focus on resource definition and expansion within and adjacent to Main and are also intended to generate metallurgical test material required for mine planning and permitting work. The remaining two are vertical holes near Main to be completed as monitor wells with piezometers, one of which will be drilled to a total depth of 800 feet and will represent the Company's first test of the Opal Ridge target at depth, immediately south of Main.

Recovering HQ core on every hole, including those drilled principally for water, is a deliberate choice. HQ diameter core yields more representative assay data than smaller diameter core or reverse circulation cuttings, and it produces sufficient sample volume for metallurgical test work without standing up a separate program to get it. The hydrologic holes will also return geologic and structural information from ground that has not previously been drilled. All recovered core will be logged, cut and stored in secure facilities in Tonopah, Nevada, with one quarter of each sampled interval bagged and transported directly from Tonopah to ALS Global in Reno for assay under the Company's chain-of-custody protocols.

"We designed this program to do more than add ounces," said Lindsay Gorrill, President and Chief Executive Officer of Star Gold. "Every hole in this campaign is asked to answer more than one question, and the water and monitor wells give us hydrologic data that a permit application will eventually demand. Getting that work done now, inside our existing permitted footprint, is how a company our size moves a project forward without waiting on the next round of approvals."

Hydrologic characterization is a prerequisite for mine permitting in Nevada. Establishing two monitor wells with piezometers around Main gives the Company baseline groundwater data well ahead of when a permit application would require it, and the water production well tests whether the district can supply an operation. Neither objective is exploration in the conventional sense, but both sit on the critical path to a production decision. Assay results will be reported as received and validated

About Star Gold Corp.

Star Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SRGZ) is an emerging precious metals exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Longstreet Gold-Silver Project in Nye County, Nevada. The 100%-owned Longstreet Project spans approximately 2,600 acres, comprising 137 unpatented mining claims and 5 additional unpatented claims held under lease with an option to purchase. Star Gold is strategically advancing the technical studies and documentation required to support a potential Environmental Impact Statement and move toward production, with a commitment to responsible exploration and sustainable development. For more information, visit www.stargoldcorp.com.

For More Information

Star Gold Corp.

www.stargoldcorp.com

Investor Contact

Lindsay Gorrill

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

(208) 664-5066

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the commencement and completion of road restoration activities, equipment mobilization, drilling plans, permitting timelines and outcomes, resource estimates, production potential, and the overall advancement of the Longstreet Gold-Silver Project. These statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including but not limited to: delays in obtaining required regulatory approvals; weather, ground, or logistical conditions affecting field operations; changes in commodity prices; inability to raise necessary capital; and other risk factors described in the Company's public filings with applicable securities regulators. Star Gold Corp. does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

SOURCE Star Gold Corp.