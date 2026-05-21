Star Gold Corp. Secures US Forest Service Approval for Plan of Operations at Longstreet Property, Advancing Pathway to Production Permit

Approval Allows Critical Hydrology, Engineering, and Drilling Work Required for Environmental Impact Statement to Proceed

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Gold Corp. (OTC:SRGZ) ("Star Gold" or the "Company") today announced that it has received United States Forest Service ("USFS") approval for its Plan of Operations ("POO") for its Longstreet Property located in Nye County, Nevada. The approval marks a significant regulatory milestone, enabling the Company to advance the suite of technical studies required to support a formal Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") and ultimately apply for a production POO and mining permit.

Approved Scope of Work

The approved POO authorizes Star Gold to proceed with three interconnected work programs at Longstreet:

1) Hydrology and Water-Resource Assessment

Star Gold will drill the processing water source well and required monitoring wells to complete a full hydrogeologic baseline study. This work will establish baseline hydrology data, monitor water quality downgradient from the heap leach pad, and generate a formal water quality monitoring plan essential to the EIS.

2) Site Characterization for Heap Leach Pad Design

Systematic soil sampling at the proposed leach pad location will verify subsurface conditions to guide engineering design, stability analysis, and permitting documentation. Results will directly inform heap leach pad and pile design specifications.

3) Geology and Resource Assessment

A diamond drilling program targeting the Main Deposit will verify rock mass geology, support baseline geochemical testing, and refine gold and silver resource classifications. Data generated will enhance the geological model, update resource classifications, and provide the technical foundation for feasibility work.

"Receiving Forest Service approval of our POO is a defining milestone for Star Gold. The POO establishes a clear, authorized pathway to the ultimate production permit at our Longstreet gold and silver project." said Lindsay Gorrill, Chief Executive Officer. "With our recently completed financing in place to fund the approved POO work, we are well-positioned to execute and move through the EIS process and onto permit application. Mining the Main Deposit remains our central objective for the coming months, and we now have the regulatory and financial foundation to pursue it."

"The approved scope of work reflects the systematic, data-driven approach our team has taken from the outset," said Reines Sipols, Director of Project Management. "Each of the three workstreams—hydrology, site characterization and resource drilling—is specifically designed to generate the technical data the USFS requires for EIS review. We have the team and the plan to execute these programs."

About Star Gold Corp.

Star Gold is a U.S.-focused precious metals company developing scalable,

high-margin gold and silver assets in Nevada. In one of the world's premier and most established mining jurisdictions. Star Gold is focused on advancing its flagship Longstreet Gold-Silver Project in Nye County, Nevada. The 100% owned Longstreet Project spans approximately 2,600 acres, comprising of 137 unpatented mining claims and 5 additional unpatented claims. Star Gold is strategically progressing the technical studies and documentation required to support a potential Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and move to production, Star Gold is dedicated to responsible exploration and sustainable development.

For More Information

Star Gold Corp.

www.stargoldcorp.com

Investor Contact

Lindsay Gorrill

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

(208) 664-5066

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SOURCE Star Gold Corp.