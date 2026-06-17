Star Gold Corp. Receives BLM Approval to Advance Development Program at Longstreet Project

Approval clears a key milestone toward engineering and permitting at Star Gold's flagship Nevada project

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Gold Corp. ("Star Gold" or the "Company") (OTC: SRGZ) is pleased to announce the approval by the United States Bureau of Land Management (BLM) of an exploration, geotechnical testing, and well drilling campaign at its wholly owned Longstreet Project.

The approved work program includes the development of 11 drill sites, 3 water wells, and 5 geotechnical test pits to facilitate heap leach pad engineering, across a total disturbance area of 3.7 acres on BLM claims. This approval clears a key regulatory milestone and positions the Company to advance the technical and engineering work needed to move Longstreet toward development.

A Multi-Faceted Program to Advance the Entire Project

The approved campaign is designed to advance Longstreet on several fronts at once, supporting both the resource and the broader path to development.

The drilling program will continue to build confidence in the Longstreet resource, strengthening the Company's understanding of grade and continuity within the established mineralized footprint. Alongside the drilling, the water wells and geotechnical test pits provide the foundational data required for heap leach pad engineering, work that is essential to defining how the Project would ultimately be built and operated.

Together, these activities do more than advance a single objective. They move the entire Project forward, deepening confidence in the resource while generating the engineering and design data that underpins the next stage of development.

"This approval is a significant step forward for Longstreet and for Star Gold's broader resource and development strategy," said Lindsay Gorrill, Chief Executive Officer of Star Gold Corp. "Securing BLM approval for this program allows us to advance our resource work while simultaneously generating the geotechnical and engineering data that will support heap leach pad design. This is exactly the kind of disciplined, methodical work that moves a project toward development, and it reflects the value-focused plan we have outlined for our shareholders."

A Critical Step Toward Permitting

This approval is critical to advancing the project development work that will facilitate the engineering needed to support approval of the required federal and state operational permits for the Longstreet Project.

The Company believes this represents a measured and methodical path forward, one focused on building a stronger, better-defined resource while systematically advancing the engineering and permitting work required to realize the Project's full potential. Star Gold intends to provide further updates as program planning advances and field activities get underway.

About Star Gold

Star Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SRGZ) is an emerging precious metals exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Longstreet Gold-Silver Project in Nye County, Nevada. The 100%-owned Longstreet Project spans approximately 2,600 acres, comprising 137 unpatented mining claims and 5 additional unpatented claims held under lease with an option to purchase. Star Gold is strategically advancing the technical studies and documentation required to support a potential Environmental Impact Statement and move toward production, with a commitment to responsible exploration and sustainable development. For more information, visit www.stargoldcorp.com.

CONTACTS:

Star Gold Corp

Lindsay Gorrill

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

(208) 664-5066

[email protected]

SOURCE Star Gold Corp.