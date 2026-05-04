Star Gold Corp. Receives U.S. Forest Service Permit to Begin Road Restoration Work at Longstreet Gold-Silver Project

Access road repairs on FS Trail 24208 open the path for advancing the Company's Nevada flagship toward production

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SRGZ) ("Star Gold" or the "Company") today announced receipt of an approved Use Permit from the U.S. Forest Service authorizing roadbed repair and maintenance work along approximately 2.56 miles of Forest Service Trail 24208 (Windy Canyon), the critical access corridor to the Company's 100%-owned Longstreet Gold-Silver Project in Nye County, in Nevada's Walker Lane mineral belt.

The permit was issued by the Austin-Tonopah Ranger District of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest (USFS Region 4, Intermountain Region) and authorizes the use of heavy equipment within the existing road prism to restore the access road to Level 2 Operational/Objectives standards. With the permit now in hand, Star Gold is positioned to mobilize immediately and begin the preparatory groundwork that underpins all subsequent activity at the Longstreet Project.

"Receiving this Forest Service permit is a meaningful and tangible step forward for the Longstreet Project," said Lindsay Gorrill, Chief Executive Officer of Star Gold Corp. "Restoring reliable road access is the foundational first step to everything that follows, getting equipment in, advancing our on-site technical work, and executing on our path to production. With gold prices where they are today, every day of progress at Longstreet matters, and we're focused on disciplined, efficient execution."

Scope of Authorized Work

Work authorized under the permit will be conducted within the existing road prism and is designed to restore safe, reliable access to the Longstreet Project site. Authorized activities include:

Roadbed repair and grading along approximately 2.56 miles of FS Trail 24208

Repair and maintenance of five drainage crossings and side-ephemeral drainage channel road crossings

Rock fill and stabilization of ditches using 2"–6" angular rock for minor ditches and rock up to 2' for larger trenching

Road base placement over the repaired roadbed surface

Installation of rolling dips and/or turnouts for water management in accordance with approved design specifications

Maintenance of existing drainage features along the corridor

All materials will be transported to the project area clean and weed-free, with no on-site material sourcing permitted. Temporary construction turnaround locations will be approved by U.S. Forest Service personnel in the field. Pre- and post-repair road feature logs will be completed and submitted to the Forest Service upon project completion.

Significance to Longstreet Project Advancement

Road access restoration is the immediate prerequisite for the Company's continued on-site technical work and marks the beginning of a planned sequence of activities at the Longstreet Project. Star Gold expects work to commence in May 2026.

The Longstreet Gold-Silver Project is Star Gold's flagship 100%-owned asset, spanning approximately 2,600 acres across 137 unpatented mining claims in Nye County, Nevada. The project hosts a resource of over 213,000 gold-equivalent ounces based on the Company's SK-1300 compliant technical report completed in December 2025 and is being advanced toward an open-pit, heap-leach production scenario. The project is located in Nevada's Walker Lane mineral belt, a region historically responsible for more than 15 million ounces of gold production and sits in close geological proximity to operations of major producers in the region.

About Star Gold Corp.

Star Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SRGZ) is an emerging precious metals exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Longstreet Gold-Silver Project in Nye County, Nevada. The 100%-owned Longstreet Project spans approximately 2,600 acres, comprising 137 unpatented mining claims and 5 additional unpatented claims held under lease with an option to purchase. Star Gold is strategically advancing the technical studies and documentation required to support a potential Environmental Impact Statement and move toward production, with a commitment to responsible exploration and sustainable development. For more information, visit www.stargoldcorp.com.

For More Information

Star Gold Corp.

www.stargoldcorp.com

Investor Contact

Lindsay Gorrill

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

(208) 664-5066

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the commencement and completion of road restoration activities, equipment mobilization, drilling plans, permitting timelines and outcomes, resource estimates, production potential, and the overall advancement of the Longstreet Gold-Silver Project. These statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including but not limited to: delays in obtaining required regulatory approvals; weather, ground, or logistical conditions affecting field operations; changes in commodity prices; inability to raise necessary capital; and other risk factors described in the Company's public filings with applicable securities regulators. Star Gold Corp. does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

SOURCE Star Gold Corp.