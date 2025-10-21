Star Hats & Embroidery Launches Holiday Deals on Custom Logo Hats and Beanies with Embroidery
Oct 21, 2025, 07:00 ET
Custom Embroidered Beanies Starting at $9.95 and Hats at $10.95 — Wholesale Pricing for Businesses and Brands
CANOGA PARK, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Hats & Embroidery has introduced its Season Deals – Embroidered Hats and Beanies collection, offering businesses affordable, premium-quality custom embroidered headwear ahead of the holiday season.
Ideal for holiday uniforms, corporate gifts, and promotional merchandise, the collection includes custom logo hats, caps, and beanies available with a variety of in-house decoration options—including embroidery, leatherette patches, UV-printed patches, and DTF heat transfers. All customization is completed under one roof, ensuring faster turnaround, consistent quality, and precise brand reproduction.
With custom embroidered beanies starting at $9.95 and custom embroidered hats starting at $10.95, businesses can take advantage of wholesale pricing on retail-quality products just in time for seasonal orders.
Highlights
- Custom Embroidered Hats & Beanies — Perfect for staff uniforms, events, or branded holiday giveaways.
- In-House Decoration — Embroidery, leatherette patches, UV printing, and DTF transfers for consistency and precision.
- Wholesale & Volume Discounts — Tiered pricing available for larger or repeat orders.
- Trusted Brands — Featuring Decky, Richardson, Pacific Headwear, Mega Caps, Zapped Headwear, and more.
- Fast Production & Nationwide Shipping — Efficient turnaround to meet end-of-year deadlines.
Shop the Seasonal Collection
The Season Deals – Embroidered Hats and Beanies collection is available now:
https://starhatsandembroidery.com/collections/season-deals-embroidered-hats-and-beanies
About Star Hats & Embroidery
Star Hats & Embroidery is a leading U.S. supplier of custom-decorated headwear and apparel, providing embroidery, patch application, UV printing, and DTF transfers—all performed in-house. The company serves businesses, organizations, and retailers nationwide, offering consistent quality, quick turnaround, and competitive wholesale pricing.
For bulk orders, uniform programs, or branded merchandise inquiries, contact [email protected] or call 1-818-949-2097.
SOURCE Star Hats and Embroidery
