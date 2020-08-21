Star Jones '86 to host virtual 44th Annual University of Houston Law Gala & Auction

"Special thanks to Star Jones, the emcee of the celebration, for her unflagging support of the Law Center and her lending her "star" appeal to the celebration."

Star Jones, a 1986 alumna of the Law Center, will serve as host. Jones began her legal career as a prosecutor in the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office before becoming a senior district attorney for New York City. She gained recognition as a legal commentator for the cable network "Court TV" in the early 1990s. She then worked as a legal analyst and correspondent for NBC's Today and NBC Nightly News. She later was a co-host of the ABC talk show "The View" from 1997-2006.

The 2020 Gala Chairs are Yvonne Ho '06, a partner at Bracewell, and Allen Rice. The theme of the event is "La Musica della Notte: A Masquerade Ball." Attendees are encouraged to participate in the "Best Mas(k)erade Contest," where they can take a photo in a virtual photo booth and be entered into a drawing for special prizes. Other festivities will include the honoring of 2019-2020 alumni award winners and an online auction.

Proceeds from the 44th Annual Law Gala and Auction will fund scholarships, advocacy programs, faculty research, student organizations, library acquisitions, technology advances, student recruitments, and student activities that enrich life at the Law Center.

Attendees who have purchased a table, tickets or underwriting are asked to consider rolling the full amount of their gift into a tax-deductible donation. The Office of Law Alumni Relations will be in contact, or inquiries may be directed to Hope Young, Executive Director of Law Alumni Relations, at [email protected].

