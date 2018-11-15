Star Micronics and Cohub to Offer an Omni-channel Point of Sale Solution for Retailers

SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Micronics , a leading manufacturer of mobile, point of sale (POS), and customer engagement technologies, is proud to announce that Cohub has added support for Star's TSP100III and TSP650II Bluetooth printers. This partnership will allow Cohub customers to process in-store retail sales with printed receipts. The solution is affordable, intuitive, and perfect for the average SMB retailer.

Cohub offers enterprise-level software for small and medium-sized companies that consolidates multiple business systems into a single platform. Cohub's point of sale system is designed specifically for the retailer, offering an interface that is best suited for their business and sales teams. With Cohub's impersonation feature, retailers can "walk in the customer's shoes."

Star Micronics' TSP100III and TSP650II printers are reliable and easy-to-operate. They offer a small footprint, ideal for smaller businesses that need to utilize valuable counter space, and offer a Bluetooth interface, meaning less wires and less mess. Both printers are compatible with Star Micronics Cloud Services to offer retailers both digital receipt options for their customers through AllReceipts, and printed promotions and coupons through PromoPRNT.

"Star makes affordable, durable, high-quality printers that are easy to set up for our customers and easy to integrate technically," said Jimmy Baker, CTO of Cohub. "Star's SDK and their technical staff have made integration with Cohub a breeze for our development team."

About Star Micronics

Star Micronics, one of the world's largest POS providers, has designated a portfolio of printing, secure cash management, and customer engagement solutions for any retail or hospitality establishment in POS and mPOS environments. Embracing the mobility wave, Star's complimentary SDKs allow users to utilize Star printers in tandem with Android™, and iOS iPad® and iPhone® devices to generate receipts for all of its printers. Always leading, and always innovating, Star Micronics enables web-based printing solutions including remote cloud printing, wireless cash drawer solutions, proximity-based printing, and secure cash management. For more information, visit http://www.starmicronics.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , or LinkedIn .

About Cohub

Cohub manages all the critical components of a company's business operations—not just single, isolated functions. With features like real-time inventory, automated purchasing, omnichannel selling, revenue and profit analytics, website management and much more, Cohub brings big business tools to companies of all sizes. For more information, visit https://cohub.com .

