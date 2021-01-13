Star Nutra Responds to Global Consumer Demand For Immune Support Supplements

After developing products for national brands for over 20 years, seeing both the good and the bad of the supplement industry, Unmarked Wellness founder and president Mark Forster decided to shake up the wellness industry and launch his own brand. The brand grew from idea to reality in under six months, expedited by the continuing health crisis in the hopes that supplements can boost the immune system. "The Pandemic has renewed interest in man's most potent protector – the immune system," says Forster. Stress plays a major role in declining immune health, and during these stressful times our products were developed to "focus on three things that Americans need most – sleep, sunshine, and general immune health."

Knowing that over 70% of Americans report insufficient sleep on a monthly basis, and 42% are deficient in Vitamin D, the team worked to develop simple formulas without unnecessary additives or sugars to address these concerns. Developed in conjunction with in-house medical professionals, the launch includes three products available in a 30 or 60-Day supply with one pack per SKU. These three products are vegan, cruelty-free, nut-free, and GMP certified:

Resilience ($24) : Main ingredient is Elderberry, which contains high levels of vitamin C to support a healthy immune system.

: Main ingredient is Elderberry, which contains high levels of vitamin C to support a healthy immune system. Sunshine ($18) : Made up of Vitamin-D, which is a fat-soluble vitamin that plays a central role in calcium metabolism.

: Made up of Vitamin-D, which is a fat-soluble vitamin that plays a central role in calcium metabolism. Moonlight ($22) : Combination of Melatonin and L-Theanine and passionfruit to reduce stress and anxiety and promote sleep,

Unmarked Wellness's mission is to provide the best solutions and quality ingredients at an accessible price. The brand sources all active ingredients from two very different places; directly from the farms that grow them and from designer bioceutical labs that specialize in whole-plant actives formulated to optimize absorption. All manufacturing is handled in-house at the brand's FDA/GMP facility in San Diego, cutting down on costs and giving Americans better access to the remedies they can use to stay healthy. Unmarked Wellness products are half the price of their competitors on average, despite having more potent and effective ingredients.

Unmarked Wellness is sold exclusively online at https://unmarkedwellness.com/ and Amazon.

