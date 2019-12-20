Star of ABC's Shark Tank Daymond John Headlines ASCEND 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCEND: The Agency Growth & Leadership Summit, hosted by Bottom Line Solutions, Inc., is pleased to announce the 2020 headline Keynote, Daymond John, star of ABC's Shark Tank. In it's fifth year, ASCEND moves to Dallas, TX, Jan. 9-12 at the Gaylord Texan Convention Center with the theme "Innovate, Disrupt, Impact."

Focused on innovative and cutting-edge strategies that improve health care quality while lowering costs, ASCEND will host the leaders of independent benefits agencies for three days of strategic business planning, industry insights, collaboration, networking and disruption of the Status Quo.

To demonstrate exactly how agency leaders can innovate, disrupt, and impact, ASCEND speakers – featuring ABC's Shark Tank, Cleveland Clinic, American Airlines, Mayo Clinic, Hallmark, Praxair, Ault International Medical Management and Chief Executive magazine - will share their life lessons and expertise with attendees.

For the first time in ASCEND history, the program provides an exclusive peek into the mindset, goals, and perspectives of top CEOs and HR leaders at successful and well-known organizations, including a panel moderated by the Editor-in-Chief of Chief Executive Magazine with CEOs leaning into healthcare to control and manage their health spend.

Headliner keynote speaker Daymond John is the Founder and CEO of global fashion brand FUBU, star of ABC's Shark Tank, and the Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship. New York Times best-selling author, John embodies the American Dream, from his humble beginning on the streets of New York, to a self-made multimillionaire with over $4 billion in product sales.

"I'm looking forward to meeting the advisers and healthcare strategists at ASCEND 2020," said Daymond. "In the spirit of innovation and disruption, I'm excited to share my hands-on business experience and strategies to help agency owners achieve financial success."

Also joining the conference is the Director of the Value Institute for Health and Care at the University of Texas and Leah Binder, CEO of the Leapfrog Group, an organization committed to improving healthcare quality and safety. With the rising demand for hospital price transparency, Binder will share findings from Leapfrog's just-released Hospital Safety Grades report.

