STAR opens Las Vegas location, takes next step in planned nationwide expansion

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STAR, a leading force in the world of experiential marketing and event solutions, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new office in Las Vegas, Nevada. This strategic move marks yet another milestone in the company's expansion efforts, bringing its innovative approach to experiential marketing to the vibrant and dynamic business landscape of Las Vegas.

The new Las Vegas office, located at 12030 Bermuda Road, Suite 120, Henderson NV 89044, will serve as a hub for STAR to better cater to the diverse needs of clients in the region, enabling a powerful local presence combined with the business benefits of national scale. The Las Vegas office delivers proximity to key markets and customers, a full set of experiential marketing capabilities onsite, and the ability to plan and deliver solutions for exhibits and environments at any scale.

"We are excited to bring the expertise and creativity of STAR to the dynamic city of Las Vegas," said Mark Johnson, founder and principal owner of STAR Group. "The new office allows STAR access to Las Vegas as a global hub for conferences, trade shows, and events across every industry, enabling our company to better serve existing clients and forge new relationships."

With over 50,000 square feet of combined office and warehouse space, the new facility will offer clients immediate access to any combination of rental, portable, and custom solutions quickly and easily aligned to their short and long-term needs. A series of planned investments in this location and facility will deliver an ongoing set of full-service capabilities to design, build, deliver, deploy, and store exhibits with speed, at any scale, and with flawless attention to detail.

Now with offices in Minneapolis, Durham, Washington D.C., and Las Vegas, STAR is better positioned than ever to serve customer needs both nationally and locally with speed, ease, and cost-effectiveness while delivering the most immersive, head-turning, and brand building spaces possible.

Looking ahead, STAR plans to continue expanding its reach and boosting its capabilities through a series of ongoing strategic moves that deliver more comprehensive and impactful solutions and value to customers. "Our planned expansion to Las Vegas aligns with STAR's commitment of constantly striving to do more for our customers and solve for their business needs," added Mark Johnson. "With the launch of this new location, we are excited to both better serve our customers and to contribute to the growth and success of the Las Vegas business community."

About STAR:

STAR is an all-in-one experiential marketing agency that builds captivating spaces for exhibits, events, corporate interiors, and retail stores. From powerful strategy to head-turning creative to flawless execution, STAR moves your customer from branded experience to business results. With locations in Minneapolis, Durham, Washington D.C., and Las Vegas, STAR's local presence, national scale, and global reach deliver comprehensive, end-to-end capabilities to customers of all industries and sizes. To learn more, visit www.engagestar.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/star.

SOURCE Star Group