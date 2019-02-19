Star Quarterback and Super Bowl LIII Competitor Jared Goff Tapped as Banana Republic Brand Ambassador

As a dynamic athlete who defies limits, the three-year veteran joins as the company's latest brand ambassador, continuing the Banana Republic Men's Style Council – a group of style-forward professional athletes tapped to showcase the brand's versatile, quality and innovative performance-driven menswear collections through a series of campaigns and engaging programs.

As part of the new relationship, Goff will represent the men's merchandise mix, appear in advertising creative, champion key product through public appearances, and engage with customers on social media and through activations.

"Banana Republic is a premiere destination for modern menswear designed for a life with no boundaries," says Banana Republic Chief Marketing Officer Mary Alderete. "Jared has become a fan of our pieces over the past year, so making this official was a natural next step. We're excited to welcome him to the BR family and add his confident sense of style to our men's playbook."

The first Banana Republic campaign creative featuring Goff will drop in Summer 2019, timed to hit alongside key product releases, like new Core Temp suiting – suit separates engineered with 37.5® Technology, which keeps your body at the ideal core temperature in any weather or situation.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Banana Republic to continue building on their legacy of cool, performance-based menswear," says professional quarterback Jared Goff. "It has been an awesome experience building an authentic relationship with the brand and can't wait for everyone to see what we've been up to behind the scenes."

Banana Republic is a global apparel and accessories brand focused on delivering modern, versatile classics designed for a life with no boundaries. Curious, connected and out in the world, Banana Republic provides a wardrobe of favorites – clothing, eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags and fragrances – all made for a life in motion with the finest materials and fabric innovations. Founded in San Francisco, Banana Republic is located in about 700 company-operated and franchise retail locations worldwide.

In three short years, Jared Goff has established himself as one of the young superstars of the NFL. In 2019, he became the fastest No. 1 overall pick in the history of the League to advance to the Super Bowl. Born and raised in the Bay area, Goff is a graduate of Marin Catholic High School where he earned a scholarship to play quarterback at the University of California at Berkeley. After three years at Cal, Goff declared for the 2016 NFL Draft and was selected as the top pick by the LA Rams.

