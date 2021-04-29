Star Quarterback Trevor Lawrence To Dress Like A Pro In Custom INDOCHINO For The 2021 NFL Draft

VANCOUVER, BC, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INDOCHINO, the global leader in custom apparel, is dressing star quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the 2021 NFL Draft, taking place on April 29. As this year's consensus number one draft pick, Lawrence is set to stand out from the competition in more ways than one by wearing a custom suit he designed.

Trevor Lawrence to Wear INDOCHINO for the 2021 NFL Draft: Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to stand out in more than one way by wearing a custom INDOCHINO suit to the 2021 NFL Draft.

In addition to Draft Day, Lawrence wore INDOCHINO to his wedding earlier this month: "Every time I put on an INDOCHINO suit, something amazing happens. Draft Day is the biggest day of my career, so it's important to leave a lasting impression. What better way to do it than in a custom suit I designed myself?"

Lawrence visited INDOCHINO's showroom to get measured, choose his favorite fabrics and personalize a series of one-of-a-kind suits. For the draft, he will be wearing the Hartley Cotton Stretch Olive Suit with the monogram "2021 NFL Draft" embroidered in the blazer. He chose a lining printed with oranges (named Orange You Glad?) as a tribute to his alma mater Clemson University — where he holds the record for most career wins as a Tigers quarterback. This could also be a hint to Florida, which he may call home once the draft concludes.

For his wedding, Lawrence, along with his entire party of groomsmen, wore matching INDOCHINO Italian-milled Milano Black Suits. His monogram was inscribed with his name and wife-to-be "Marissa & Trevor," along with the date of their wedding, "April 10, 2021," underneath.

"We're thrilled to be helping Trevor look his best for the most important events of his life," said Drew Green, President and CEO of INDOCHINO. "Trevor has the potential to be the biggest NFL star of his generation, with many more memorable days ahead. We're incredibly excited to see what the future holds."

ABOUT INDOCHINO

As the global leader in made-to-measure apparel, INDOCHINO has developed the shopping experience of the future. Born out of the belief that you don't need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, INDOCHINO was the first company to disrupt the retail sector by making perfect-fitting, personalized apparel on a mass scale.

Customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their garments to make them truly one-of-a-kind. These are made to their precise measurements and shipped directly to their door, hassle-free. The company's Omni-channel approach allows them to shop online or in person at any INDOCHINO showroom.

For more information, visit www.indochino.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

For all press enquiries, please contact:

Sarah Mayer

[email protected]

Related Images

trevor-lawrence-to-wear-indochino.png

Trevor Lawrence to Wear INDOCHINO for the 2021 NFL Draft

Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to stand out in more than one way by wearing a custom INDOCHINO suit to the 2021 NFL Draft.

SOURCE INDOCHINO

Related Links

http://www.indochino.com

