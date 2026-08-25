Star Running Back Raheem Mostert Returns to His Landscaping Roots in New Campaign with Bobcat Company

Drawing on his first job in landscaping, the pro football standout showcases performance on and off the field with Bobcat equipment

WEST FARGO, N.D., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro football running back Raheem Mostert is known for his explosive speed and agility on the field. Long before he was dodging tackles, he was navigating yards in his first job as a landscaper operating Bobcat Company equipment, where he gained an early appreciation for what power, precision and efficiency can deliver to perform at the highest level. Today, through Paramount Advertising, he's reconnecting with his Bobcat roots, bringing the competitive spirit of professional football to the turf as he showcases his passion for perfect grass in the ZT7000 zero-turn mower.

Pro football running back Raheem Mostert standing on the field alongside a Bobcat ZT7000 zero-turn mower

"Landscaping was my first job growing up, so that makes this partnership genuine to me," explains Mostert. "I remember seeing on jobsites how much of a difference the right equipment could make. Whether it's on the football field or on a worksite, performance matters—and Bobcat's commitment to performance is what makes them the best in the business."

The collaboration pairs Mostert's athletic power with Bobcat's precision engineering in an agility-centered campaign, showcasing that the ZT7000 has the breakaway speed, raw power and "turn-on-a-dime" precision worthy of the praise of a champion running back.

"Partnering with a powerhouse athlete like Raheem, who has a genuine history with our brand, feels like landing the number one overall pick," said Laura Ness Owens, chief marketing officer for Bobcat Company. "This campaign is about the shared spirit of toughness and high performance that defines both elite athletes and our equipment."

The match-up marks a natural collision of sports culture and high-performance equipment. While fans are used to seeing Mostert dominate on Sundays, this campaign highlights the shared attributes required to be successful on the football field and the work field: relentless power, exact precision and unmatched toughness. For Mostert, getting back on a Bobcat machine was a full-circle moment that goes beyond a traditional endorsement.

The new campaign, created by Paramount Media Labs, Paramount Advertising's full-service branded content studio, will run August through December 2026 across CBS Sports and Bobcat's digital and social platforms.

Media Resources: To download a photo from this campaign, please visit this Dropbox link.

About Bobcat Company

Bobcat Company empowers people to accomplish more, a mission it has honored since creating the compact equipment industry in 1958. As a leading global manufacturer, Bobcat has a proud legacy of innovation, delivering smart solutions to customers' toughest challenges. Backed by the support of a global dealership network, Bobcat offers an extensive line of worksite solutions, including loaders, excavators, tractors, utility vehicles, telehandlers, mowers, turf renovation equipment, light compaction, portable power, industrial air, forklifts, attachments, implements, parts and services.

With its North American headquarters in West Fargo, North Dakota, Bobcat leads the industry with its innovative offerings designed to transform how the world works, builds cities and supports communities for a more sustainable future. The Bobcat brand is owned by Doosan Bobcat Inc., a company within Doosan Group.

Media Contact:

Nadine Erckenbrack, Bobcat Public Relations Manager

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: 701-205-9207

Randi Bakalar, Bobcat Sr. Communications Specialist

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: 701-680-5482

Mallory Baker, Weber Shandwick

Email: [email protected]

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SOURCE Doosan Bobcat