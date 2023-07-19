Star Sleep & Wellness Opens to Offer Start-to-Finish, Comprehensive Sleep Therapy with 5 Locations in DFW

Multiple Sleep Specialists in the Same Office Nearby

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to America's Health Rankings with the United Health Foundation, about 33.2 percent of Texans regularly get insufficient sleep in a 24-hour period. This means that up to a third of Texan residents may face issues like insomnia, loud snoring, sleep apnea, and nocturia every night. Without treatment, these sleep issues can lead to many health problems, including high blood pressure, mental illnesses, and extreme fatigue, as well as drowsy driving and auto accidents.

To facilitate diagnosis and treatment of these conditions, Star Sleep & Wellness has recently opened five locations throughout Dallas Metroplex, namely in Dallas, Denton, Frisco, Irving, and Plano. Unlike other sleep centers, Star Sleep & Wellness practices provide truly comprehensive services. Instead of sending patients from specialist to specialist, Star Sleep & Wellness brings all the experts to the patient to provide the appropriate treatment(s).

Traditionally, people who suffer from sleep apnea and other disorders must first undergo a sleep study with a sleep physician. After being diagnosed, they usually need to visit various practices to figure out the cause and identify therapies that will best help them achieve deeper, more restful sleep.

On the staff at Star Sleep & Wellness, CEO Dr. Kent Smith has assembled a "dream team" of sleep specialists at of the top of their fields, including sleep physicians, a licensed psychologist, nurse practitioners (NPs), physician assistant (PA), and sleep dentists. As a result, Dr. Smith says, "Star Sleep & Wellness is able to not only diagnose sleep disorders through testing but also provide care from start to finish in one office with therapies that range from oral appliances to psychiatric treatment, from CPAPs to weight loss support."

Dr. Smith also says, "With all our expertise and locations, help with sleep issues is more accessible for everyone." Through this team approach, Star Sleep & Wellness can help people with sleep conditions consistently get a good night's rest, reducing fatigue and many other negative symptoms.

If you struggle to get sufficient quality sleep, you are invited to contact one of the five locations of Star Sleep & Wellness for an appointment.

More Information:

Website for each location: https://www.starsleepwellnessdallas.com/

https://www.starsleepwellnessdenton.com/

https://www.starsleepwellnessfrisco.com/

https://www.starsleepwellnessirving.com/

https://www.starsleepwellnessplano.com/

Addresses of each location:

Star Sleep & Wellness of Dallas

5477 Glen Lakes Drive

Suite 100

Dallas, TX 75231

Star Sleep & Wellness of Denton

2245 Brinker Rd #100

Denton, TX 76210

Star Sleep & Wellness of Frisco

3800 Gaylord Pkwy, St. 1190

Frisco, TX 75034

Star Sleep & Wellness of Irving

290 E John W Carpenter Fwy

Suite 2700,

Irving, TX 75062

Star Sleep & Wellness of Plano

1700 Coit Rd. Suite 110

Plano, TX 75075

Primary Media Contact: Candy Chaney

[email protected]

(318) 469-9363

