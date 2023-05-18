Star-Studded Events Mark the Grand Re-Opening of Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel During Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, France, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IHG Hotels & Resorts collaborated with the 76th Cannes Film Festival to celebrate the return of the world-renowned Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel – part of IHG's luxury and lifestyle portfolio. Over the last few days, Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel hosted multiple events to celebrate the hotel's return in grand style, after being closed for two years for extensive refurbishment.

Guests at Carlton Cannes, A Regent Hotel during Festival de Cannes.
Divia Thani, Janie Mackie, and Tom Rowntree at Carlton Cannes, A Regent Hotel during Festival de Cannes.
Guests included Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta Jones, Helen Mirren, Fan BingBing, Uma Thurman, Mads Mikkelsen, Naomi Campbell, Brie Larson, to name a few. The following evening, saw The Official Launch Party of Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel, which also welcomed notable attendees including John C. Reilly, Twiggy, Maxime Bouttier, Andrew Scott, and Freddy Carter.

The Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel has long been the setting for stars of film and screen, making the legendary property a natural choice to host the Cannes Film Festival's Official Opening Dinner following the highly anticipated premiere of Jeanne du Barry.

On Wednesday night the exterior of the Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel was flooded with light and music in a show entitled 'Follow The Sun,' choreographed by famed artistic director Lionel Hun in partnership with creative teams from Image and Auditoire. The six-minute performance illuminated the legendary façade of the Carlton Cannes depicting the evolution of the sun throughout the day, from morning through to dusk.

The light show coincided with The Official Launch Party of Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel, where over 300 guests attended a cocktail party and gala dinner to celebrate the hotel's grand reopening. At the property's iconic Beach Club, VIPs enjoyed an evening of wonder set against the backdrop of the historic property and stunning views of the Cannes Bay as the hotels historic facade came to light with the dazzling display of light and sound. 

Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel is the first new Regent destination in Europe, offering its visionary experiential and design signatures, and joins the brand's Asia flagship, Regent Hong Kong. Together, they mark a new era of Regent along with Phu Quoc, Shanghai and Chongqing, as well as three additional destinations to follow in 2023, including Regent Bali Canggu, Regent Shanghai on the Bund and Regent Santa Monica Beach, the first Americas property for the reimagined brand. 

