Star-Studded Presenters Scheduled for 28th Annual NAACP Theatre Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The NAACP Beverly Hills/ Hollywood Branch and Executive Producer Tia Boyd release the final set of talent presenters for the 28th Annual NAACP Theatre Awards to be held on Monday June 17, 2019 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel - Downtown Los Angeles.



Honoree presenters Loretta Devine, Orlando Bloom (Pirates of the Caribbean), James Pickens, Jr. (Grey's Anatomy), Richard Roundtree (SHAFT), Raven-Symone' (Raven's Home) and Julius Tennon will do the honor of bestowing our honorees Herb Wesson Jr., (President's Award), Viola Davis (Trailblazer Award), Lillias White (Lifetime Achievement), and Condola Rashad (Spirit Award) with their esteemed awards.



Other notable talent presenters include: Bill Duke (Black Lightning), Kimberly Elise (STAR), Quincy Brown (STAR), Logan Browning (Dear White People), Wendy Raquel Robinson (THE GAME), Margaret Avery (Being Mary Jane), Carly Hughes (American Housewife), Clint Culpepper, Emayatzy Corinealdi (Red Line), Edwina Findley Dickerson (If Loving You Is Wrong), Glynn Turman (How To Get Away With Murder), London Brown (Ballers) and Terrill Tilford (The Young and the Restless), Kim Estes (DICKS), Iona Morris, Matty Rich, Jodi Carol Harrison, and Darn Oldham.



Dynamic performances by the Amazing Grace Conservatory and Saxophonist J. Boykin plus the comedic styling of host Comedian Loni Love are scheduled.



Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased: https://tinyurl.com/TicketsJune17



About The NAACP Theatre Awards:



The NAACP Theatre Awards is presented by the Beverly Hills/Hollywood NAACP Branch in partnership with the City of Los Angeles. The mission of the Theatre Awards is to entertain, educate, inspire the community and create diversity in the arts and entertainment industry. Ron Hasson is Branch President and Tia Boyd is the Executive Producer for the NAACP Theatre Awards Show. The prestigious star-studded dinner gala is produced for the purpose of honoring thespians among the best in the field of entertainment.



