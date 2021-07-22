Star-Studded Virtual Event of the Summer

LOVELAND, Colo., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinking Huts, a nonprofit dedicated to making education more accessible with humanitarian-driven technology solutions, announced today a virtual table read of the film 'Second Act.' The event will be held on July 24, 2021, at 6 pm MT / 8 pm ET.

Led by acclaimed award-winning film and television director Peter Segal, the virtual benefit will star Kelly Hu, Charlyne Yi, Amy Okuda, Kearran Giovanni, Scott Takeda, Adam Ferrara, Ludwig Manukian, Dagney Kerr, Doug Spearman, Dierdre Friel, Nicole J. Butler, Jeremy Cohenour, and Dominic Burgess. Segal has directed widely beloved and timeless films such as 50 First Dates, The Longest Yard, Get Smart, Grudge Match, My Spy, and many others.

Attendees can RSVP to participate in the highly anticipated virtual event here . The event is open to the public. The first 1,000 registrations will be considered for a chance to participate in the opening of their school in Madagascar.

'Second Act' is a 2018 American film directed by Peter Segal, distributed by STX Entertainment, that starred Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens, Milo Ventimiglia, and Leah Remini. The story follows Maya as she discovers what truly matters in life and shows that it is never too late for second chances.

"Through a table read of the film 'Second Act,' we are excited to add some much-needed light to the world while showcasing a diverse cast and supporting our upcoming school. What better way than featuring a romantic comedy," said Maggie Grout, Founder & CEO of Thinking Huts. Diverse representation was at the forefront in the casting decisions and made possible by highly regarded casting director Kamala A. Thomas.

"Social impact at scale requires a collective effort of thoughtful movers and makers," said Maggie Grout. "Representation matters and I am thrilled to champion the diverse voices I wish I had seen growing up in our highly anticipated summer benefit. I look forward to changing the narrative in the nonprofit world and seeing leaders who look like me leading the way."

Thinking Huts is filling a funding gap of $180,000 to build their first 3D printed school in Madagascar this November. Learn more at thinkinghuts.org

Thinking Huts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Colorado, USA that envisions increasing global access to education. Their goal is to address barriers to education, such as travel distance and overcrowding, by providing education infrastructure. Leveraging humanitarian-driven technology solutions, Thinking Huts is on a mission to close the global opportunity gap. Founded by Maggie Grout, a 21-year-old social entrepreneur, her origin story as an adoptee from China shaped her desire to create opportunities for those born into underprivileged communities.

Thinking Huts is currently seeking corporate and individual contributions, as well as volunteers with an interest in education or technology, to help achieve its ambitious goals. Find out more at thinkinghuts.org or contact [email protected] to schedule an interview.

