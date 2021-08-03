STAR Systems International Announces Breakthrough Express/HOT Lane Transponder

HONG KONG, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STAR Systems International (SSI), a market leader in Smart City solutions, today announced the availability of Genesis -- its improved multimode transponder for Express Lanes and HOT systems. It is purpose-designed for use in High-Occupancy Tolling (HOT / HOV), Express Lanes and other ITS applications. Genesis is certified by the OmniAir Consortium for interoperability in tolling systems.

Genesis - Breakthrough Express/HOT Lane Transponder

Genesis is constructed with the industry's first chip specifically designed for Automatic Vehicle Identification (AVI). It offers enhanced sensitivity, a large user memory bank and innovative self-error detection features that guard against memory or data corruption. In addition, this transponder is specifically constructed to withstand harsh environmental conditions, such as wide temperature ranges and extended sunlight exposure. This provides the customer with long-term reliability and performance.

"We are excited to introduce the first multimode transponder with error detection features to the tolling community", said Stephen Lockhart, CTO of SSI. "Also, a new cam and spring-loaded switching mechanism provides Genesis with superb tactile feedback to the user."

Genesis' compact design allows drivers to easily declare the number of occupants in HOT/HOV and Express Lane applications. It may also be configured to identify two or three different accounts, such as an individual account, business account, or secure vehicle access account. Genesis is available in either a two-mode or a three-mode version. It is very easy to mount and simple to transfer between different vehicles.

"Express Lane and High Occupancy Tolling are rapidly expanding market segments", said Robert Karr, CEO of SSI. "Genesis integrates our years of experience and the latest technologies to provide users and toll operators with exceptional read performance and ease of use. This strategic product allows us to serve this segment better by giving customers another great option to improve their AVI Systems."

Genesis is an excellent choice for HOT / HOV managed lanes, Express Lanes and other ITS applications requiring multiple modes in a single On-Board Unit. It is currently available for order.

About STAR Systems International

Founded in 2013, STAR Systems International (SSI) is a world leader in Automatic Vehicle Identification Technologies. SSI focuses on providing best-in-class transponders, readers and professional consulting services for Smart City Initiatives, including Electronic Tolling (ETC), Electronic Vehicle Registration (EVR), Fleet Management, Parking and Secure Access Control applications.

SSI is guided by three principles: Outstanding People, Innovative Products and Service Excellence. These principles reflect the Company's long-term expansive strategy to advance Smart City Technologies. SSI strives to ensure customer success by leveraging the Company's technical expertise and implementation experience.

For more information, please visit www.star-int.net

Media Contacts

STAR Systems International

Eveline Mou

+(852) 3691-9925

[email protected]

North American Agency

Spectrum Marketing & Communications

Bob Basmadjian

+(908) 884-5249

[email protected]

SOURCE STAR Systems International