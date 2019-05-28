STAR Systems International Launches US Based Subsidiary in Dallas, Texas

HONG KONG, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STAR Systems International Limited, a professional services provider, manufacturer and supplier of RFID readers, transponders, antennas, and accessories, has announced the opening of STAR Systems America LLC, its new US-based subsidiary located in Dallas, Texas.

"The mission of STAR Systems America is to provide a platform to better serve our US and Latin American customers through local support and other professional services," said Stephen Lockhart, STAR Systems America President. "By providing a US base of operations we can more efficiently promote and expand the STAR Systems brand throughout the Americas."

"Since the founding of STAR Systems International six years ago, our focus has been to provide the best products and the best technical support in the industry," said Bob Karr, STAR Systems International CEO. "The launch of a US based subsidiary continues our commitment to support of the US and Latin American markets."

STAR Systems America will offer the same, high-quality, high-performance products and solutions that STAR Systems International partners have come to know over the past six years. STAR Systems America's products will include, but are not limited to, the multi-protocol Titan RFID reader, Avior antenna, and a variety of transponders and antennas targeted at vehicle identification applications.

About STAR Systems International

STAR Systems International is a leading provider of best-in-class technologies for Smart City Initiatives including; Electronic Tolling (ETC), Electronic Vehicle Registration (EVR), Fleet Management, Parking and Secure Access Control applications. STAR Systems' mission is to enable its partners and users to experience high-performance and reliable integrated solutions which are key elements of any modern Smart City initiative. For more information on STAR Systems International, visit www.star-int.net.

Media Contact

North American Agency:

Spectrum Marketing & Communications, LLC

Bob Basmadjian

(908) 884-5249

215287@email4pr.com

SOURCE STAR Systems International

Related Links

https://star-int.net/

