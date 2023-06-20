STAR Systems International Receives the E-ZPass Group's Approval for its High Performance Tolling Transponders

HONG KONG, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STAR Systems International (SSI), a market leader in Smart City Products, announced today that two additional products - Zenith and Agena - have been approved for future revenue use utilizing the ISO 18000 6C protocol with the E-ZPass Group's Tolling Systems. 

"We are very excited to receive these product approvals from the E-ZPass Group.  These Transponders will enhance the interoperable capabilities of E-ZPass' toll collection programs," said Udi Delgoshen, Chief Business Officer at SSI.

Zenith & Agena E-ZPass Approved

Zenith and Agena are designed from the ground up for Vehicle Identification applications such as tolling, parking, and traffic management. They are tuned for reading consistently at the perfect distance to allow for ease of integration into lane systems and logic.  In addition, the designs and materials used are resistant to heat and humidity changes allowing these transponders to perform at a high level even in harsh tolling environments.

"SSI has over 10 years of experience delivering high-performing and reliable RFID readers and transponders worldwide.  With these approvals, we will be able to extend more product offerings to the E-ZPass Group of tolling agencies," continued Delgoshen.

"At the E-ZPass Group, our mission is to provide customers with a seamless, accurate, and reliable electronic method for toll collection.  We are committed to bringing NextGen products and technologies that advance interoperability. These new approvals open more options for E-ZPass Group Member Agencies in the near future as the E-ZPass Group prepares to implement technologies utilizing other tolling protocols " said Jake Royer, Technical Manager for the E-ZPass Group.

About STAR Systems International 

Founded in 2013, STAR Systems International (SSI) is a world leader in Automatic Vehicle Identification Technologies. SSI focuses on providing best-in-class transponders, readers and professional consulting services for Smart City Initiatives, including Electronic Tolling (ETC), Congestion/Road Use Charging, Electronic Vehicle Registration (EVR), Express/HOT Lane, Fleet Management, Parking and Secure Access Control applications.

SSI strives to ensure customer success by leveraging the Company's technical expertise and implementation experience. SSI is guided by three principles: Outstanding People, Innovative Products and Service Excellence. These principles reflect the Company's long-term expansive strategy to advance Smart City Technologies.

For more information, please visit www.star-int.net.

Media Contact

Eveline Mou
+(852) 3691-9925
[email protected] 

SOURCE STAR Systems International Ltd.

