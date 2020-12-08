STAR Systems International Strengthens Product Management Team

HONG KONG, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STAR Systems International Limited, a market leader in Smart City solutions, announced today that it has appointed Ms. Eveline Mou as Senior Product Manager. This new appointment supports STAR's product and expansion strategies.

Ms. Eveline Mou, Senior Product Manager at STAR Systems International

Eveline has over 10 years of experience working for global manufacturers in the U.S. and Hong Kong. She has Product Management and Product Marketing experience from multiple industries, including cinematic equipment, home appliances and power tools. She holds a Master of Science and a Master of Business Administration. Eveline will be responsible for driving STAR's product strategies and product marketing initiatives. She will be based in Hong Kong.

"I am thrilled to join the STAR family," said Eveline Mou. "STAR Systems is a fantastic company with a history of strong growth. The combination of cutting-edge products, world-leading expertise in RFID technologies and a visionary management team gives STAR a very powerful competitive advantage. I look forward to working with the team and engaging with STAR's partners and customers."

"We are excited to have Eveline on board," said Robert Karr, CEO of STAR Systems International Limited. "Her knowledge and expertise are an excellent fit for our strategy of providing innovative products and solutions for smart cities applications. Eveline's leadership will accelerate product development and business expansion."

About STAR Systems International

Founded in 2013, STAR Systems International is a world leader in Automatic Vehicle Identification Technologies. STAR Systems focuses on providing best-in-class transponders, readers and professional consulting services for Smart City Initiatives, including Electronic Tolling (ETC), Electronic Vehicle Registration (EVR), Fleet Management, Parking and Secure Access Control applications.

STAR Systems is guided by three principles: Outstanding People, Innovative Products and Service Excellence. These principles reflect the Company's long-term expansive strategy to advance Smart City Technologies. STAR Systems strives to ensure customer success by leveraging the Company's technical expertise and implementation experience. "Your Success Is Our Vision."

