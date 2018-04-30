Star Tech NG: Dynamic Portfolio Growth Spawns New $100m Pre-IPO Tech Fund

Spotify listed in New York on 3 rd April 2018 . Our shares were acquired less than one year ago at the equivalent price of $83 per share and were sold recently for $154.93 per share - an uplift of 80+%

Overall our portfolio is valued over 100% higher than our investment cost this time last year in constant currency terms and includes holdings in such other well-known companies as Pinterest, Palantir, Lyft, SoFi and Wish.

Our Guernsey-licensed investment adviser, a joint venture with Manhattan Venture Partners, a US merchant bank focussed exclusively on institutional quality direct secondary transactions in venture-backed private tech companies, will shortly be launching Europe's first non-private fund investing in globally renowned privately-held tech disrupters such as Airbnb at the scale up and pre-IPO stage. First close is expected to be in June.

The managers will be very pleased to discuss this opportunity with potential HNW and professional investors and will offer co-investment rights on a pro-rata basis to investors in the fund if there is an excess in an investment's supply.

