STAr Technologies Opens Phoenix AZ Probe Card Application Service Center

News provided by

STAr Technologies, Inc.

14 Jun, 2023, 12:00 ET

HSINCHU, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STAr Technologies, a leading test system and probe card supplier to semiconductor industry, today announced the opening of a new probe card demo and potential test services center in the key semiconductor manufacturing area in Arizona, USA. The new facility called "Tester Center of Excellence" is under STAr-Edge Technologies, one of STAr Technologies Group companies, located in California and will be run with staff of service engineers and technicians to support the growing test demand of electrical test and measurement.

STAr' customers include the key semiconductor manufacturers, and its probe cards are virtually applied in wafer acceptance and functional test of IC manufacturing process. With the building of new demo and test service center, in addition to the probe card manufacture line located in Hsinchu, Taiwan Headquarter, STAr Technologies' global probe card manufacturing and services facilities now include Tainan in Taiwan, California, and Arizona in USA, Singapore, Wuhan in China, etc.

"The opening of the demo and test service center in Arizona enables us to meet customers' test requirement faster. Th facility will also exactly increase probe card profitability and enhance test efficiency to local customer fabs with close long-term relationship and win-win cooperation," said Albert Ninalga, Vice President of STAr-Edge Technologies.

Dr. ChoonLeong Lou, CEO & CTO of STAr Technologies also commented, "As industry customers continuously expand their business and product applications, it is no doubt to committed us to keep path with their innovation and development success. STAr design and manufacture probe cards to global semiconductor industry customers. These unique demo and service centers meets and address their requirements efficiently with reduction in time and cost of testing and technology development."

About STAr Technologies

STAr Technologies is established on August 29, 2000 and headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan and provides intellectual property, software, hardware, consumables, service and expertise to meet the requirements and challenges within the semiconductor and optical device industries. Our expertise extends across parametric electrical tests (E-test), wafer-level and package-level reliability (WLR & PLR), mixed signal tests and test probe cards, etc.

SOURCE STAr Technologies, Inc.

